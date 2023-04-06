The Lincoln North Star baseball team held off Lincoln Pius X 5-3 in a close battle Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

Braeden Sunken was dominant on the mound for Lincoln North Star, giving up just one earned run in seven innings. He also had an RBI double. Kade Seip hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Navigators.

Reese Kortum threw six innings and had nine strikeouts for the Thunderbolts but took the loss. The Navigators snapped their six-game losing streak to improve to 4-7, while the Thunderbolts dropped to 8-4.

Lincoln East 11, Omaha Westside 2: Lincoln East got off to a quick start with three runs in the first inning. The Spartans got solid pitching from Carter Mick, who threw five scoreless innings and had seven strikeouts. Garrett Springer and Joey Senstock each hit home run for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest 15, Millard South 9: The Lincoln Southwest offense was led by Cal Newell, who had a team-high three hits with a double. Carter Harmes drove in three runs and had two hits for the Silver Hawks. Karter Chamberlain got the win with nine strikeouts in five innings.

TRACK

Kearney Invitational: The Lincoln Southwest girls dominated the five-team field with 128½ points. Taylor Schuster won the 100-meter hurdles (15.17 seconds), 300 hurdles (:47.59) and long jump (17 feet, 2 inches). The Silver Hawks also captured the 400 relay in :50.20. Emerson Lionberger won the discus (125-9) and Tatum Terwilliger won the high jump (5-2). Lincoln East finished third with 128¼ points. The Silver Hawks boys finished second with 129½ points. Lucas Helms won the high jump with a mark of 6-4. Lincoln East's Sam Cappos won both the discus (187-6) and the shot put (61-2½) to help the Spartans finish fourth with 96 points.

GIRLS TENNIS

Millard North Triangular: Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln Southeast 4-2 and tied with Millard North 3-3. Penelope Brown and Faith Richter each went 2-0 at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for the Silver Hawks. Parker Brown and Ellie Hain also went 2-0 at No. 2 doubles for Southwest.