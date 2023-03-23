The Lincoln East baseball team got off to a fast start with eight runs in a big first inning against Lincoln High in their 11-1 win Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

AJ Evasco led Lincoln East with three RBIs and had one hit. Harrison Biester went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Jeter Worthley added a game-high three walks and two runs for the Spartans.

The Spartans pitching staff shut down the Links offense by only giving up three hits and throwing 10 strikeouts. The Spartans improve to 2-1 for the season.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln High Invite: Gretna Lincoln Northeast separated themselves from the field Thursday at Highlands Golf Course. Gretna shot a team-best 301 with five golfers finishing in the top 10, while Lincoln Northeast followed with a 315 as a team. Carter Thompson finished third with a round of 73. Hayden Tenopir added a fifth-place mark for the Rockets with a 78. Lincoln North Star took third with a 365 and a fourth-place mark from Carson' Kildow's 75. Gretna's Will Barth took the individual title with a 70. Lincoln High finished fifth with a 420.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln High 6, Millard South 3: The Links rolled in singles action with five victories and added a win at No. 2 doubles from Kaitlin Sidders and Ellie Hill. Both Sidders and Hill earned singles play victories at No. 3 and No. 5. Abby Crotteau and Raquel Souto took a pair of 8-1 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while Rowan Wick won 9-7 at No. 6 singles for the Links.

Lincoln Pius X 5, Gretna 4: Lincoln Pius X took four of the six singles play matches and Domi Pace and Hailey Kobza claimed the deciding factor in No. 1 doubles to secure the victory. Cece Ulrich and Ava Carr took victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while Kobza added a second victory in No. 4 singles. Livia Farmer claimed Pius X's fourth singles victory at No. 5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: The Spartans scored two early goals in the first half. The Thunderbolts got one goal back in the second half, but couldn't complete the comeback.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0: In a low-scoring battle, the Knights were able to break through with a goal in the first half from Tyson Klein. The Knights win back-to-back games to start the season.