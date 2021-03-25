Prep glance: Spartans' Cappos sweeps boys throws titles at Northeast Relays

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos swept the boys throws titles, and Lincoln Pius X's Anna Vedral hurdled her way to a meet record at the Northeast Relays on Thursday afternoon at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Cappos won the discus by more than 20 feet, sealing it with a toss of 166 feet, 5 inches. He also won the shot put with a throw of 52-9½.

Vedral set a meet record in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.19 seconds. Teammate Kate Campos finished second at :16.02.

Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen continued his strong start to the season with a meet-record leap of 15-0 in the boys pole vault.

The Fremont boys and girls had a strong afternoon in the relays, combining for 11 first-place finishes in the team events.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln High 2: Class A No. 2 East scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Den Hartog. Eleven different players had RBIs for the Spartans, whose uprising started on Austin Schneider's RBI double. Grant Springer had two hits for East and struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

BOYS GOLF