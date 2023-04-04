Lincoln Southwest held off Lincoln North Star 1-0 in a pitcher's dual Tuesday at Densmore Field.

Jace Colemon threw six no-hit innings for North Star but gave up an unearned run. Southwest scored the only run of the game on a Calvin Peterson sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Knights starter Alex Wenta was just as good with five scoreless innings and only gave up one hit. Matthew Humphrey got the save with a scoreless inning. The Knights are on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 0-5.

Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 3: The Thunderbolts scored eight runs in the first two innings. Jack Richeson got the win on the mound with six scoreless innings and had 11 strikeouts. Reese Kortum led the Thunderbolts' offense with two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Greyson Bjorkman had a double for the Rockets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Sam Searcey scored twice for the Knights behind assists from Mira Hesse and Lizzie Petersen. Taylor Boltz scored for the Navigators.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont Triangular: Lincoln Southeast defeated Bellevue East 6-0 and tied with Fremont 3-3. Corinne Barber went 2-0 at No. 1 singles for the Knights with a pair of 8-0 victories. Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Rubbie Demma and Emily Bahensky went 2-0 at No. 3 doubles for Lincoln Southeast.