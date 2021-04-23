Prep glance: Southeast upends No. 9 Titans 6-5 for third straight win over ranked team

Lincoln Southeast defeated No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South 6-5 in Monarch Invitational action Friday behind a strong pitching performance from Will Barrett.

He threw all seven innings and struck out seven. Connor Wilken led the Knights with five RBIs, hitting a home run in the fifth.

Lincoln Southeast will play Millard West at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fricke Field in La Vista for the Monarch title.

In the consolation bracket, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton had two hits, both homers, including a grand slam in the top of the fourth to lead the Warriors past Lincoln Pius X 16-8. Payton led the Warriors with five RBIs. Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita hit two homers of his own. Thunderbolt pitchers Jonah Walker and Emerson Dolph each had five strikeouts.

Lincoln Northeast 15, Lincoln High 7: Junior first baseman Tristan Brandt went 2-for-4, hitting a triple and a home run, scoring three runs and adding three RBIs, in the Rockets' victory over Lincoln High. The Rockets scored seven runs in the seventh, three of them on Brandt's homer.

GIRLS SOCCER