Prep glance: Southeast upends No. 9 Titans 6-5 for third straight win over ranked team
Prep glance: Southeast upends No. 9 Titans 6-5 for third straight win over ranked team

  • Updated
Lincoln Southeast defeated No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South 6-5 in Monarch Invitational action Friday behind a strong pitching performance from Will Barrett.

He threw all seven innings and struck out seven. Connor Wilken led the Knights with five RBIs, hitting a home run in the fifth.

Lincoln Southeast will play Millard West at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fricke Field in La Vista for the Monarch title.

In the consolation bracket, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton had two hits, both homers, including a grand slam in the top of the fourth to lead the Warriors past Lincoln Pius X 16-8. Payton led the Warriors with five RBIs. Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita hit two homers of his own. Thunderbolt pitchers Jonah Walker and Emerson Dolph each had five strikeouts.

Lincoln Northeast 15, Lincoln High 7: Junior first baseman Tristan Brandt went 2-for-4, hitting a triple and a home run, scoring three runs and adding three RBIs, in the Rockets' victory over Lincoln High. The Rockets scored seven runs in the seventh, three of them on Brandt's homer.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 7, Lincoln High 0: Kate Vacek scored a hat trick, including two goals in the first half, to lead the Thunderbolts. Tenley Heimes scored twice, and Abby Vacek and Cassidy Kobza each had a goal. Natalie Crouse and Rylin Metzler combined for the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Columbus Invitational: Columbus took home the team title, finishing with 56 points out of a total of 60. Abby Loeffelholz won the No. 2 singles round robin, while the Discoverers swept both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles titles. Lincoln Northeast finished in sixth place. Ella Steffens won one match in No. 2 singles for the Rockets.

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln East 1: Camilla Ibrahimova won for the Knights at No. 1 singles, and Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles after each picked up a win in her single match. Sofia Sarroub won the No. 2 singles match for Lincoln East.

High school baseball logo 2014

 

