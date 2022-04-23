Prep glance: Southeast, Pius X slug a combined eight home runs in Monarch Invite game

Taking advantage of the wind, Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X belted a combined eight home runs, but it was the Knights outlasting the Thunderbolts 19-13 in the fifth-place game at the Monarch Invite on Saturday in Papillion.

Each team hit four home runs, and each had 15 hits. Southeast pulled away with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Will Barrett drove in four runs and Will Jesske had three hits, including a double and homer for the Knights.

Cole Skorupa had two homers for the Thunderbolts.

In the Monarch Invite final, No. 5 Millard West defeated No. 4 Elkhorn South 9-7.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln High 4, Omaha Benson 0: Eh ta Taw, Ronan Parks, Jesse Cruse and Gavin Weiland each scored a goal for the Links in Omaha North Invite action.

Andres Moreno earned a clean sheet n goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0