 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep glance: Southeast, Pius X slug a combined eight home runs in Monarch Invite game

  • Updated
  • 0

Taking advantage of the wind, Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X belted a combined eight home runs, but it was the Knights outlasting the Thunderbolts 19-13 in the fifth-place game at the Monarch Invite on Saturday in Papillion.

Each team hit four home runs, and each had 15 hits. Southeast pulled away with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Will Barrett drove in four runs and Will Jesske had three hits, including a double and homer for the Knights.

Cole Skorupa had two homers for the Thunderbolts.

In the Monarch Invite final, No. 5 Millard West defeated No. 4 Elkhorn South 9-7.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln High 4, Omaha Benson 0: Eh ta Taw, Ronan Parks, Jesse Cruse and Gavin Weiland each scored a goal for the Links in Omaha North Invite action.

Andres Moreno earned a clean sheet n goal.

People are also reading…

High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News