Prep glance: Southeast grabs early lead to beat Westside in Monarch baseball tourney

Lincoln Southeast jumped to a seven-run lead and then held on for a 9-5 win against Class A No. 5 Omaha Westside in the opening round of the Monarch baseball tournament Thursday in Papillion.

David Swanson, Connor Wilken and Mason Masur each had two hits for the Knights, who will play Papillion-La Vista South at 6 p.m. Friday.

Austin Side went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and he also threw five innings to lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 13-6 win against Lincoln Pius X in the opening round. Jase Woita homered and added two doubles for the Thunderbolts.

BOYS GOLF

Columbus Invitational: Lincoln East shot a 328 to finish tied for third at Elks Country Club. Will Topolski led the Spartans with a 79, which landed him fourth. Geran Sander finished tied for ninth for Lincoln Southwest — which finished eighth in the team race with a 341 — behind two birdies on the final nine holes for an 80. Grand Island and Omaha Westside both shot a 324 to tie for the team title. Kearney's Cole Feddersen took the individual title with a 3-over 75.