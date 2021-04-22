Prep glance: Southeast grabs early lead to beat Westside in Monarch baseball tourney

Lincoln Southeast jumped to a seven-run lead and then held on for a 9-5 win against Class A No. 5 Omaha Westside in the opening round of the Monarch baseball tournament Thursday in Papillion.
David Swanson, Connor Wilken and Mason Masur each had two hits for the Knights, who will play Papillion-La Vista South at 6 p.m. Friday.
Austin Side went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and he also threw five innings to lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 13-6 win against Lincoln Pius X in the opening round. Jase Woita homered and added two doubles for the Thunderbolts.
BOYS GOLF
Columbus Invitational: Lincoln East shot a 328 to finish tied for third at Elks Country Club. Will Topolski led the Spartans with a 79, which landed him fourth. Geran Sander finished tied for ninth for Lincoln Southwest — which finished eighth in the team race with a 341 — behind two birdies on the final nine holes for an 80. Grand Island and Omaha Westside both shot a 324 to tie for the team title. Kearney's Cole Feddersen took the individual title with a 3-over 75.
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational: Charlie Hoiberg captured an individual title to lead four Lincoln Pius X junior varsity golfers in the top five at Crooked Creek Golf Course. Hoiberg shot a 71. Matt Bartek came in second for Pius X with a 76. The Thunderbolts captured the team title with a 315. The host Warriors finished second with a 364.
BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 1: The Thunderbolts snapped a five-game losing streak with the win at Speedway Village. Danny Le scored the first goal for Pius X off an assist from Caleb Swanson with 30 minutes left in the first half. Simon Heftie netted the Thunderbolts' second goal in the second half. Ka Lu Say scored for the Links.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 4: East took the match behind an 8-5 victory at No. 4 singles from Elly Johnson, and Kristina Le added another 8-4 victory at No. 1 singles. Johnsen and Le were involved in three of the five Spartan victories, also winning the No. 1 doubles match.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dennis Smith Invitational: Behind nine titles, the Lincoln Southwest girls rolled to the team crown at Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Kate Dilsaver won the 100- (12.23 seconds) and 200-meter (:25.55) dashes, and Jaida Rowe swept the hurdles titles, winning the 100s in :15.20 and 300s in :47.69.
Kerra Smid won the 1,600, Abby Coen won the 3,200 and Hailey Schroer won discus to lead a 194-point effort for the Silver Hawks.
Ben Hunzeker won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 4 inches, to lead the Southwest boys to a second-place finish (83 points) behind Gretna (156½).