Prep glance: Sixth-inning runs power Southeast to upset of No. 2 Bellevue West in baseball
Prep glance: Sixth-inning runs power Southeast to upset of No. 2 Bellevue West in baseball

The Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast baseball team scored five runs in the sixth inning en route to a 13-7 upset of No. 2 Bellevue West in the Bellevue Invitational semifinals Friday.

Southeast's big inning included a two-run double from Will Barrett, who finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Teammate Will Jesske smacked a two-run homer in the first inning.

Ethan Steer threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Southeast to the finish line. He struck out four of the eight batters he faced.

Southeast will play for the tournament championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS TENNIS 

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln High 0: The Silver Hawks didn't give up more than two set points in each match to sweep the Links. Natalie Thompson, Lainie Fanton and Grace Bartolome dominated in the top three singles spots, while Parker Brown completed a 8-0 sweep at No. 6 singles.

