Prep glance: Silver Hawks, fresh off HAC title, continue momentum with win over Links

Cole Faulkner and Jack Neemann combined to allow just one to lead Lincoln Southwest to a 16-4 baseball win against Lincoln High on Friday at Den Hartog Field.

The Silver Hawks, coming off a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship, closed out the Links in five innings, recording 11 runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Lincoln Southwest outhit Lincoln High 11-1.

Four players scored two runs apiece for the Silver Hawks, including Cal Newell, who also had a game-high three stolen bases.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln North Star 0: Kayla Hassler recorded her second straight hat trick in Class A No. 3 Southwest's sixth straight victory. Kennadi Williams and Mckennah West finished with two goals apiece, while McKenna Rathbun, Kianna Perez and Aniya Seymore each scored one goal. Alexa Gobel and Clara Fundus combined for a clean sheet.

BOYS GOLF

Fremont Invitational: Lincoln Southeast's Dylan McCurley shot a 1-over 72 to take top individual honors at Fremont Country Club.

McCurley made six birdies, five pars and seven bogeys.

Omaha Westside won the tournament with a school-record 11-over 295. Lincoln East was second at 307.

The Spartans were led by Will Topolski, who shot a 73 to place fourth.

