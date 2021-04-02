Prep glance: Silver Hawks boost win streak to six after doubleheader sweep of No. 7 Papio

After starting the season 1-4, the Lincoln Southwest baseball team has reeled off six straight wins.

The Silver Hawks continued their streak with 10-2 and 14-3 wins against Class A No. 7 Papillion-La Vista on Friday afternoon at Den Hartog Field.

Southwest got a boost from the bottom of the lineup in the first game. Cam Newell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Joon Dunsmore added three hits from the nine hole.

Andrew Bohrer earned the win after striking out five in five innings.

Southwest kept the offensive rolling in the second game. Four players had multi-hit games, including Ethan Morrow, who had three hits and three RBIs.

Husker recruit Max Petersen added a homer and a triple, and Jordan Smith earned the win.

Van Metre Invitational: Lincoln High went 1-1 during the tournament's first day in Omaha. The Links lost 10-1 to Omaha Burke before bouncing back to defeat Omaha Bryan 8-2.

Alex Gable and Tanner Liedle each doubled for the Links, who took control with a four-run sixth inning. Damian Rogers, Boston Workman and Chase Martin combined to limit Bryan to two hits.

GIRLS SOCCER