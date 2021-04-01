Prep glance: Rodencal's hurdle sweep highlights day for Lincoln Lutheran; Pius X, Lincoln High shine at Westside meet

Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal swept the girls hurdles titles to lead the Warriors at the Norris track invitational Thursday at Norris High School.
Rodencal won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.48 seconds, and followed with a first-place showing in the 300s (:48.15).
The Lincoln Lutheran boys received a boost from Logan Lebo, who won the 1,600 in 4:57.65.
Norris won the boys team title with 96 points. The Titans picked up first-place finishes from Tanner Cooper in the 800 (2:07.62) and Matt Medill in the long jump (21 feet, 5½ inches).
Northwest won the girls team title.
Omaha Westside Invitational: Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand won two sprint events and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos took both hurdle events to lead their respective teams.
DeFrand won the girls 100 in :12.36 and the 200 in :25.26. She also was the anchor on the Links' winning 400 relay team (:49.51).
Campos won the 100 hurdles in :15.67 and the 300s in :46.64. The Pius X girls also got a boost in the pole vault as Anna Vedral (10-1) and Ellie Wolsleger (8-6) finished 1-2. Pius X finished runner-up to Millard West in the girls standings.
On the boys side, Pius X got wins from Reece Grosserode (triple jump), Riley Tassemeyer (shot put) and the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen won the pole vault with a season-best leap of 15-7, and teammate Taveon Thompson took the high jump crown (6-2). They led the Knights to a second-place finish in the team standings.
LPS Open: Lincoln East's DeKendrick McCray was among the multi-event winners at Beechner Athletic Complex. He won the 100 in :11.41, the 200 in :22.97 and the 400 in :53.01.
East's Joey Ridder won the 110 (:16.59) and 300 (:44.28) hurdles.
Southwest's Jaida Rowe won the girls 100 hurdles in :15.27 and the 300s (:47.49). The Silver Hawks' Ben Hunzeker took first in the high jump (16-4) and the long jump (20-10½).
Thayer Central Invitational: The Lincoln Christian boys (79 points) edged host Thayer Central (75) for the team title in Hebron.
Alex Koch won the 110 hurdles in :16.26, and teammates Gavin McGerr (10:33.07) and Carter Hohlen went 1-2 in the 3,200 run.
Christian finished in fifth place in the girls standings. Fairbury won the team crown.
BOYS GOLF
Omaha North Invitational: Caden Pappmuller and Lincoln Northeast swept the titles at Benson Golf Course in Omaha.
Pappmuller shot a 79 to earn the individual title by five shots over Lincoln North Star's Brodie Duffy. The Rockets shot a 367 to win the team crown by nine shots over North Star (376).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 0: The Thunderbolts struck just before halftime, with Cassidy Kobza and Brooklyn Kindshuh grabbing goals in the final few minutes. Pius X's Natalie Crouse finished off with the clean sheet in goal.