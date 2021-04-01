Prep glance: Rodencal's hurdle sweep highlights day for Lincoln Lutheran; Pius X, Lincoln High shine at Westside meet

Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal swept the girls hurdles titles to lead the Warriors at the Norris track invitational Thursday at Norris High School.

Rodencal won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.48 seconds, and followed with a first-place showing in the 300s (:48.15).

The Lincoln Lutheran boys received a boost from Logan Lebo, who won the 1,600 in 4:57.65.

Norris won the boys team title with 96 points. The Titans picked up first-place finishes from Tanner Cooper in the 800 (2:07.62) and Matt Medill in the long jump (21 feet, 5½ inches).

Northwest won the girls team title.

Omaha Westside Invitational: Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand won two sprint events and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos took both hurdle events to lead their respective teams.

DeFrand won the girls 100 in :12.36 and the 200 in :25.26. She also was the anchor on the Links' winning 400 relay team (:49.51).

Campos won the 100 hurdles in :15.67 and the 300s in :46.64. The Pius X girls also got a boost in the pole vault as Anna Vedral (10-1) and Ellie Wolsleger (8-6) finished 1-2. Pius X finished runner-up to Millard West in the girls standings.