Prep glance: Pius X, Southeast baseball bounce back with wins in Monarch Invite

Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast each bounced back during the second day of the Monarch baseball tournament to set up a fifth-place clash Saturday in Papillion.

Eli Maul ripped a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Pius X to a 3-2 win against Papillion-La Vista South on Friday. Jack Richeson did his part on the mound, pitching seven innings and allowing only one run while striking out six.

Southeast outslugged Papillion-La Vista 16-11 in a consolation game.

Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback had four hits, including two doubles and a triple. Gavin Clauss led the Knights with three RBIs and added a double.

Pius X and Southeast will play for fifth place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fricke Field. Millard West and Elkhorn South will meet in the championship game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast triangular: Lincoln Southeast swept all the singles matches in wins against Lincoln Southwest and Millard North at Woods Tennis Center.

Camilla Ibrahimova was impressive at No. 1 singles, defeating Southwest's Natalie Thompson 8-1, and handling the Mustang's Lucy Cho in an 8-0 sweep. Corinne Barber won her two matches for Southeast 8-3 and 8-0 at No. 2 singles.

Southwest fared better in the doubles competition, including a 2-0 day for the No. 1 team of Ella Dean and Penelope Brown.

Lincoln High 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Links won each singles match and two of three doubles matches. Lincoln High's Abby Crotteau won her fourth singles match of the season in No. 1 singles with an 8-3 victory over Harlee Damme. Kate Bergmeyer and Caroline Brandt won 8-1 in No. 1 doubles for the links.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln High 0: Abby Vacek scored two goals for the Class A No. 8 Thunderbolts, while Kate Vacek and Grace Diederich each scored one goal. Pius X scored all four goals in a 20-minute span in the second half, starting with Vacek's first goal with 27:06 left, and ending with Diederich's goal with 7:06 remaining.

