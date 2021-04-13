Prep glance: North Star seals upset of No. 5 Lincoln East with game-ending double play

Class A No. 5 Lincoln East had the go-ahead run at the plate, but Lincoln North Star turned a game-ending double play to seal an 8-7 baseball win Tuesday at Sherman Field.

Colton Reed had two of North Star's five hits and an RBI, and the Navigators took advantage of seven East errors.

Keinan Lentell had two hits and three RBIs, and Cooper Erikson homered for East, which trailed 8-3 entering the seventh inning.

Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln Northeast 7: Connor Wilken added to an impressive 24 hours for Southeast with three hits. Wilken walked off the Knights to victory Monday with a bases-loaded double. Max Buettenback also added three hits for the Knights. Kaden Hopkins had a four-hit performance for Northeast, including a single in the Rockets three-run inning in the top of the seventh.

Lincoln Southwest 25, Lincoln High 4: Justin Siefkes tallied four RBIs for the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks. Jack Shaffer, Ethan Morrow and Will Johnson all had three RBIs for Southwest.

BOYS SOCCER