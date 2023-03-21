After scoring 26 runs yesterday, the Lincoln North Star baseball team was led by their pitching in a 2-1 win at Fremont on Tuesday.

Jace Coleman tossed five scoreless innings while limiting the Tigers to just two hits and striking out 10. Braeden Sunken had an RBI single and threw two innings in relief for the Navigators.

In the bottom of the seventh, it was tied 1-1. Kade Seip put the ball in play and the Tiger defense made a costly error to allow Mason Ford score. The walk-off error helped the Gators start the season with back-to-back wins.

Lincoln Pius X 15, Lincoln High 2: The Lincoln Pius X offense got off to a hot start, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings against Lincoln High at Sherman Field. Max Bugbee had four hits and and three RBIs for the Thunderbolts. Cade Vanis got the win with four innings pitched without allowing an earned run.

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southeast 3: After trailing early in the game, the Spartans scored six runs in the third inning of their win against the Knights at Den Hartog. Mason Gaines and Jeter Worthley each had two hits for East. Cash Buettenback drove in all three runs for Southeast.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0: Lane Kruse had a hat trick to lead the Silver Hawks at Seacrest Field. Dylan Beiermann recorded a shutout with four saves. The Silver Hawks had four different players get one assist. Ryder Claypool added a goal.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 1, 2OT: Lincoln High took a 1-0 lead in the first Thi Oo's header at Pius X. Lincoln Pius X scored on a penalty kick in the second half to send the game to overtime, then scored twice in the second overtime.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Lincoln East got off to a fast start with two goals in the first half at Beechner Field. Susie Bovaird got the shutout for the Spartans.