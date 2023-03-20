The Lincoln North Star baseball team got off to a hot start in their first game against Buena Vista with a 26-0 win on Monday at Sherman Field.

Mason Ford tossed four innings and struck out nine while limiting Buena Vista to just one hit. Sam Schaefer led the way for the Navigators offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Braeden Sunken was the starting pitcher for the Navigators and threw a scoreless inning. On the offensive side, he had a team-high four walks and scored four runs.

Fairbury 1, Lincoln Christian 0: The Lincoln Christian offense couldn't get anything going with the Jeffs pitching. Blayne Schelbitzki and Brendon Runge combined for the shutout and only gave up five hits. Blake Boerger led the Crusaders with two hits including a double.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0: The Thunderbolts were led by goalie Cathi Pham who recorded the shutout. Bree Korta scored a team-high two goals for the Thunderbolts. Norah Stewart added a goal in the first half.