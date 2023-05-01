Jordan Monroe's walk-off single lifted the Class B No. 2 Norris baseball team to an 8-7 win against top-ranked Elkhorn North on Monday in Firth.

That the game came down to the seventh inning was a surprise. The Titans raced out to a 7-1 lead after three-run rallies in the second and third innings. The Wolves, however, made sure the battle of the class frontrunners delivered on the hype.

After scoring three in fourth, Elkhorn North tied the game on Kyle Ferry's two-run home run in the sixth.

Norris' Collier Hestermann started the seventh with a double and then pinch-runner Carter Ibsen moved to third base on a wild pitch. Monroe then hit a chopping ball for a single and the win.

Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln Northeast 12: The Silver Hawks led 9-0 early but had to hang on late to win a high-scoring city affair. Southwest had 13 hits, including triples from Landon Lewis and Carter Baete. For the Rockets, Nathan Brown had a hot bat with four hits, including a triple. Treaton Brandt added two doubles.

Omaha Skutt 11, Lincoln Pius X 2: The Class B sixth-rated SkyHawks scored in every inning to run past Class A No. 7 Pius X. Jace Viola had three hits and pitched three scoreless innings. Reese Kortum had two hits, including a double, but took the loss on the mound.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln Pius X Invite: Jacob Cosimano and Tommy Kelley both shot 4-over-par 75 to lead Creighton Prep to a team title at Firethorn Golf Club. Pius X's Frankie Dawson led the Bolts with an 82. York had two golfers finish in the top 10 — Elijah Jensen (80, eighth) and Ryan Seevers (81, 10th).

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East Invitational: Lincoln East finished third in it's own tournament at Woods Tennis Center led by Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander placing first in No. 1 doubles. Sofia Sarroub was second in No. 2 singles and Stella Stempson third in No. 1 singles for the Spartans. Lincoln Pius X's Cece Ulrich took home second in No. 1 singles and Lincoln North Star duo Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl were runners up in No. 2 doubles.