The Lincoln East baseball team solidified its status among the state's elite by winning the prestigious Don Kraft Invitational at Millard South on Saturday.

The Class A No. 1 Spartans bested No. 2 Millard West 7-3 in the tournament championship, one day after using a late surge to beat No. 5 Millard South in the semifinals.

On Saturday, East struck first with three runs in the second inning, one in the third and three more in the fourth. That was plenty for pitcher Carter Mick, who threw 5 1/3 sharp innings, allowing three runs (all in the sixth). He struck out 10 batters.

Troy Peltz homered for the Spartans.

GIRLS TENNIS

Papillion-La Vista Invitational: Lincoln East won the team title behind a first-place finish in No. 2 doubles by Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare. Stella Stempson finished third in No. 1 singles and Sofia Sarroub was second in No. 2. Gibsen Chapman and Adelin Fornander were third in No. 1 doubles.

Lincoln Pius X's Cece Ulrich won the No. 1 singles championship and Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl took third in No. 2 doubles for Lincoln North Star.