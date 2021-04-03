Prep glance: Links roll up runs to defeat Omaha Northwest

The Lincoln High baseball team's offense got hot to roll past Omaha Northwest 16-6 in Van Metre Tournament action Saturday in Omaha.

The Links scored in all but one inning, racking up 13 hits.

Bryson Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs for the Links. Teammate Ethan Warren recorded four RBIs. Carson Hillhouse had a triple and three RBIs.

Lincoln High's Garrett Salisbury struck out seven batters in four innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Gary Dubbs Ram Relays: The Lincoln North Star boys finished third behind strong performances all around in Ralston. The Navigators took the 6,400-meter relay crown in 18 minutes, 22.88 seconds behind the legs of Matthew Montes, Ethan Zaborowski, Grant Wasserman and anchor Liem Chot. Wasserman and Chot also helped North Star win the distance medley relay (10:43.50) with Connor Phlan and Matthew Dunaski. Dunaski also won the high jump, leaping 6 foot, 4 inches. Max Koebernick added a second-place finish in the high jump for North Star.

Lincoln North Star finished sixth on the girls side with Saylor Schaefer finishing second in the high jump at 5-2. North Star also finished third in both the 1,600 relay (4:18.19) and the sprint medley relay (4:46.01).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0