Lincoln Southwest's three-run fifth inning led the Silver Hawks to a 4-3 win over Class A No. 8 Millard South in the third-place game of the Spartan Invitational at Den Hartog Field.

Bennett Bruns singled with two outs to bring in the first run, his second RBI base knock of the game. The next batter, Cal Newell, hit a two-run double to break a 2-2 tie.

Alex Wenta completed the four-out save after a quality start from Rayce Homung-Relka on the mound.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Waverly 2: Matthew Humphrey overcame six errors to strike out 12 and lead the Silver Hawks to the win. Carter Baete drove in a pair of runs for Southwest.

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln North Star 1: Jeter Worthley's grand slam highlighted an eight-run fifth inning in the No. 1 Spartan's fifth-place game win. AJ Evasco and Joey Senstock each hit home runs too.

Lincoln East 11, Omaha Burke 6: East scored seven runs in the first inning, led by a Troy Peltz home run, to cruise in its first game of the day. Evasco also collected three hits and Keith Knaack pitched a quality start.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: Dylan Beiermann, Tanner Novosad and Ryder Claypool each scored goals to lead the Silver Hawks. Joseph Patera and Mike Wyvill each scored for Pius.