The Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast baseball team fell to Gretna 9-5 in the Bellevue West Invite championship Saturday in Bellevue.

Trey Mandina padded Gretna's 4-3 lead in the third inning with a two-run homer.

For the Knights, Owen Baxter went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored, while Max Buettenback added two hits.

Gavin Clauss and Will Barrett each added RBIs for the Knights.

