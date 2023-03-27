Down by two runs entering the ninth inning, Lincoln Northeast found a way.

The Rockets walked the game off with a back-to-back one-out singles from Traeton Brandt and Carson Peterson to defeat Lincoln North Star 3-2 at Den Hartog Field.

Northeast started the inning with a walk, single and sacrifice bunt. Another walk and a Navigator error set up Peterson to tie the game and Brandt to walk it off, who each finished with two hits to lead the Rockets.

Davis Jones led North Star with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Lincoln Christian 4: Trenton Barry and Ryan Bokelmann blew the game open for the Warriors in the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. Jake Watson led the Crusaders with three hits and a RBI.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln High 0: The Knights swept the dual after Helen Jamison, Clio Baird and Ava Flynn all picked up wins in both singles and doubles matches. Corrine Barber won the No. 1 singles match.