Prep glance: Lincoln East boys knock in two second-half goals in comeback win

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team scored two unanswered goals in the second half to sneak by city rival Lincoln Southeast 2-1 Monday at Beechner Field.

With the Spartans trailing 1-0 entering the second half, Eli Jobst took advantage of a mishandled ball from the Knights and put one past the keeper to tie the game halfway through the half.

Later, Johnny Hoesch banged home the game-winner with eight minutes left off a volley to deliver the Spartans the comeback win.

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 0: The No. 4 Silver Hawks got a shutout from Nolan Fuelberth and plenty of offense to cruise by the Thunderbolts. Quintin Kniss, Eli Rhodes, Johnny Le, and Braden Lackey all scored for Southwest.

Lincoln High 6, Lincoln North Star 0: Six different Links scored as Lincoln High dominated the Navigators to win their fourth match of the year. Juniors Avery Daniel and Ronan Parks each scored a goal and added an assist.

BASEBALL