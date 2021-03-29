Prep glance: Lincoln East boys knock in two second-half goals in comeback win

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln East boys soccer team scored two unanswered goals in the second half to sneak by city rival Lincoln Southeast 2-1 Monday at Beechner Field.
With the Spartans trailing 1-0 entering the second half, Eli Jobst took advantage of a mishandled ball from the Knights and put one past the keeper to tie the game halfway through the half.
Later, Johnny Hoesch banged home the game-winner with eight minutes left off a volley to deliver the Spartans the comeback win.
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 0: The No. 4 Silver Hawks got a shutout from Nolan Fuelberth and plenty of offense to cruise by the Thunderbolts. Quintin Kniss, Eli Rhodes, Johnny Le, and Braden Lackey all scored for Southwest.
Lincoln High 6, Lincoln North Star 0: Six different Links scored as Lincoln High dominated the Navigators to win their fourth match of the year. Juniors Avery Daniel and Ronan Parks each scored a goal and added an assist.
BASEBALL
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Northeast 9: Leading 10-8, the Navigators exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Rockets. Cooper Wesslund hit a home run with three RBIs while Colton Reed also homered to lead North Star. Cody Bruss hit a three-run home run for Northeast.
BOYS GOLF
Lincoln Pius X Invitational: Jackson Benge fired a 76 to lead Gretna to a title sweep at Firethorn Golf Club. Benge, who shot a 37 on the back nine, finished in first place, edging teammate Christopher Atkinson (77) Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bartek (77) each by one shot.
Gretna won the team title with 317 shots. Creighton Prep (326) was second, Elkhorn South (327) was third and Pius X (333) fourth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln High 1: Camilla Ibrahimova and Caroline Miller both picked up 8-0 victories for Lincoln Southeast at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
The Knights took five of the six singles matches, with Kate Bergmeyer picking up the lone win for the Links at No. 6 singles. Miller added a second victory at No. 2 doubles, teaming up with Ally Keitges, who also won the No. 4 singles match.