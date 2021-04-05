Prep glance: Kolbas helps lead Thunderbolts to second-place finish at Papio's meet

The Lincoln Pius X boys golf team finished in second place and Jason Kolbas was a shot away from forcing a playoff for the individual title Monday at the Alex Shives Classic at Oak Hills Golf Course in Omaha.

Kolbas finished tied for second after hitting a double bogey on the 18th hole. He birdied three of the final nine holes. Kolbas shot a 73, while teammate Kody Sander tied for eighth with a 78.

Pius X shot an overall 313, while Gretna captured the team title with a 303.

Lincoln Southeast finished 10th with Porter Nelson finishing as the top Knight with an 88.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln Pius X 0: Tyler Vander Woude scored in the second half to break the scoreless tilt. Dylan Stranathan assisted on the game-winner.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Lincoln North Star rolled to all six singles wins, including three by 8-0 victories over Lincoln Northeast. Jena Phan, No. 1 singles (who won by forfeit), Caitlin Hudson (No. 4) and Haley Bourassa (No. 5) all picked up 8-0 victories for the Navigators. Hudson also added an 8-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, teaming up with Abby Lottman.

