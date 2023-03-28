In a high-scoring battle, Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast held off Lincoln Southwest 9-6 in a baseball game Tuesday at Den Hartog.

Lincoln Southeast led 7-2 after two innings. The Knights offense didn't record an extra-base hit, but got runners on base with 10 walks and seven hits. Max Buettenback got the win, allowing four runs in five innings.

The Silver Hawks scored four of their seven runs in the last three innings to make things interesting. Carter Harmes hit two doubles and Caden Ransom had a team-high three hits and three RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 0: Susie Bovaird got the shutout in goal for the Class A No. 4 Spartans. Josie Spann and Kate Eggett each had a goal in the second half. Lincoln East improved to 4-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Northeast 0: Mabast Alawdi and Lane Kruse each scored two goals for Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest. Dylan Beiermann got the shutout in goal. Caedmon Schwanke added two assists. The Silver Hawks improved to 3-0 to start the season.