 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep glance: Hunt's pinch-hit homer lifts Rockets past Links

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Northeast baseball team turned back a Lincoln High rally to win 11-7 Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

After the Links tied the game with a six-run sixth inning, pinch-hitter Kaleb Hunt blasted a three-run home run to seal the Rockets' win.

Jacob Eacker pitched three innings of one-run ball for Northeast, and Nathan Brown pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Austin Jurgens hit a double and drove in two for Lincoln High.

Prep baseball scores, 4/19

TRACK AND FIELD

Dan Tesar Invitational: Jacie Rexilius won the 100- (13.21 seconds) and 400-meter (1:02.66) dashes to lead the Lincoln Christian girls to a runner-up finish at Tri County.

Rexilius also placed second in the 200, and teammate Riley Dallman won the 3,200 in 13:05.60.

The Lincoln Lutheran boys won the 400 relay in :46.59.

Prep track results, 4/19

GIRLS SOCCER

People are also reading…

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Burke 0: Abigail Vacek scored two goals, one in the first half and another in the second, to lead the Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts to victory at the Omaha Mercy Invitational.

Grace Diederich, Norah Stewart and Lucy McCabe also scored a goal for Pius X.

Girls soccer scores, 4/19
Boys soccer scores, 4/19

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Penelope Brown won her matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles to help lead the Silver Hawks. Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean each won their singles matches, No. 3 and No. 4, and the two combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Girls tennis results, 4/19
High school baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News