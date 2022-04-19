Prep glance: Hunt's pinch-hit homer lifts Rockets past Links

The Lincoln Northeast baseball team turned back a Lincoln High rally to win 11-7 Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
After the Links tied the game with a six-run sixth inning, pinch-hitter Kaleb Hunt blasted a three-run home run to seal the Rockets' win.
Jacob Eacker pitched three innings of one-run ball for Northeast, and Nathan Brown pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Austin Jurgens hit a double and drove in two for Lincoln High.
TRACK AND FIELD Dan Tesar Invitational: Jacie Rexilius won the 100- (13.21 seconds) and 400-meter (1:02.66) dashes to lead the Lincoln Christian girls to a runner-up finish at Tri County.
Rexilius also placed second in the 200, and teammate Riley Dallman won the 3,200 in 13:05.60.
The Lincoln Lutheran boys won the 400 relay in :46.59.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Burke 0: Abigail Vacek scored two goals, one in the first half and another in the second, to lead the Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts to victory at the Omaha Mercy Invitational.
Grace Diederich, Norah Stewart and Lucy McCabe also scored a goal for Pius X.
GIRLS TENNIS Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Penelope Brown won her matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles to help lead the Silver Hawks. Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean each won their singles matches, No. 3 and No. 4, and the two combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.
Photos: Southwest rolls North Star in city boys soccer match
Lincoln North Star goalkeeper Carlos Gomez can't stop the shot by Lincoln Southwest's Dylan Stanathan from entering the goal during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star goalkeeper Carlos Gomez lies in the grass after Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke scored his first goal in the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ahmed Eldoud (20) dribbles the ball while pressured by Lincoln Southwest's Mudathir Amon during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest (in white) and Lincoln North Star players crowd the goal during a corner kick in the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Leighton Jeppson (6) reacts after a high kick by Lincoln North Star's Raul Lucero during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Mudathir Amon tries to play the ball from the ground against Lincoln North Star's Leo Jensen during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Zeed Al-Ale (far left) and Angel Arellanes (far right) converge on the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke (3) and Brayden Kramer on Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star goalkeeper Carlos Gomez (left) collides with Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Kramer in the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Mudathir Amon (center) advances the ball between Lincoln North Star's Ahmed Eldoud (left) and Laith Al-Waely during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star goalkeeper Carlos Gomez tries to block a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Dylan Stanathan during the first half Tuesday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
