Prep glance: Hunt's pinch-hit homer lifts Rockets past Links

The Lincoln Northeast baseball team turned back a Lincoln High rally to win 11-7 Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

After the Links tied the game with a six-run sixth inning, pinch-hitter Kaleb Hunt blasted a three-run home run to seal the Rockets' win.

Jacob Eacker pitched three innings of one-run ball for Northeast, and Nathan Brown pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Austin Jurgens hit a double and drove in two for Lincoln High.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dan Tesar Invitational: Jacie Rexilius won the 100- (13.21 seconds) and 400-meter (1:02.66) dashes to lead the Lincoln Christian girls to a runner-up finish at Tri County.

Rexilius also placed second in the 200, and teammate Riley Dallman won the 3,200 in 13:05.60.

The Lincoln Lutheran boys won the 400 relay in :46.59.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Burke 0: Abigail Vacek scored two goals, one in the first half and another in the second, to lead the Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts to victory at the Omaha Mercy Invitational.

Grace Diederich, Norah Stewart and Lucy McCabe also scored a goal for Pius X.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: Penelope Brown won her matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles to help lead the Silver Hawks. Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean each won their singles matches, No. 3 and No. 4, and the two combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

