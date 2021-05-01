Prep glance: Hot bats help No. 10 Southeast capture Bellevue Invite title

The Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast baseball team continued its hot streak at the plate Saturday, cranking out 13 hits in a 13-3 win against Papillion-La Vista in the Bellevue Invitational championship game.

The Knights scored 13 runs in a semifinal win against No. 2 Bellevue West on Friday.

Five Knights had two hits each Saturday, including Connor Wilken and Mason Masur, who had two RBIs apiece.

Southeast scored four runs in the second inning and broke the game open with five in the fourth.

Don Kraft Invitational: Keegan Brink finished 4-for-4 with six RBIs, including two triples and a solo home run, as the Class A No. 4 Spartans finished third with a 12-1 win against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South.

Ryan Clementi struck out eight in four innings.

No. 3 Millard West finished in seventh place with a 12-2 win against Lincoln Northeast. Tristan Brandt singled and later scored for Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln High Invitational: Norris pitcher Landon Meyer allowed just one hit in five innings and struck out seven as Norris shut out Beatrice 10-0 in the championship game.