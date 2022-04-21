Prep glance: Goals from Petersen, McCashland lead Knights in upset of Southwest

Will Petersen and Nate McCashland each scored a goal for the Lincoln Southeast boy's soccer team in a 2-0 victory over Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field.

Petersen's first-half goal, assisted by Henry Moberly, marked his fourth of the season. McCashland scored with 13:37 left in the second half.

Senior goalkeeper Emmett Anderson recorded a clean sheet with 13 saves, including a penalty kick save.

GIRLS SOCCER

Omaha Mercy Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's match against Omaha Marian was delayed due to lightning on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

GOLF

Columbus Invitational: Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson fired a 72 to lead all city golfers, powering the Knights to a second-place finish (375 strokes) at Elks Country Club. Lincoln East (389) finished third.

Bryson finished third and teammate Gavin Gerch (75) claimed fourth.

Omaha Westside swept the titles. The Warriors shot a 293 to win the team title by 10 strokes. Jack Davis shot a 70 to win individual honors by one shot.

Lincoln Lutheran Invitational: The Warriors won their invitational in 332 strokes at Crooked Creek Golf Course. Lutheran's Max Bartels fired a 76 to win the individual title.

Two other Lutheran golfers finished in the top 10 — Ethan Ringler finished fourth with a 79 and Jason Steider shot an 87 to take 10th.

Lincoln Christian finished tied for third, led by Isaiah Nunnally's 81.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln North Star 3: The Spartans won five of six singles matches to help earn a win at Woods Tennis Center. East claimed wins at Nos. 1-3, with Belinda Rademacher and Sofia Sarroub both taking 8-1 victories. North Star battled back in doubles action, winning two of three. Caitlin Hudson and Abby Lottman triumphed at No. 1 doubles for the Navigators, while the No. 2 tandem of Kennedi Leitschuck and Brynn Person also won.

BASEBALL

Millard West 8, Lincoln Pius X 2: No. 5 Millard West held Lincoln Pius X to just two hits Thursday in the first round of the Monarch Invitational. Grant Nottleman collected the lone RBI for the Bolts and collected one of Pius X's two hits.

