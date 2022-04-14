Prep glance: Gatlin leads East golfers to Lincoln High invite victory

Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin shot a 74 to claim top honors at the Lincoln High Invitational, which helped the Spartan boys golf team to a team title (318 strokes) on Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.

Five golfers cracked the top 10 for the Spartans, with Will Topolski finishing runner-up with a 77. Ben Lemke shot an 83 for fifth and Parker Bunting and Soren Bostrom each shot an 84 for East to finish seventh and eighth.

Lincoln Southeast finished second at 331. Owen Tucker took third for the Knights with a 78, and Jackson Koebernick fourth with an 82. Aidan Koch added a sixth-place mark with an 83.

TRACK

Scott Nisely Memorial: Lincoln Christian's Jacie Rexilius won the girls 400 meters in 1 minute, 1.46 seconds and finished second in the 200 in :26.53. Rexilius also finished third in the 100. In the 1,600, Sadye Daniell took second for the Crusaders (5:34.21), as Lincoln Christian finished fifth with 57 points. On the boys side, Lincoln Christian scored 33 points for eighth behind strong performances from Hudson Opp, who finished third in the 3,200 (10:38.61), and Dahlton Fisher, who was third in the 300 hurdles in :42.58. Norris took the boys (188 points) and girls (86) team titles (tied with Syracuse).

Kruger May Invite: The Lincoln Pius X boys took four events, including two by Reece Grosserode, to take the team title with 87 points in Elkhorn. Grosserode captured the long jump (21-2¾) and triple jump (46-9). Nathan Springer added a win in the 400 (:50.93) and Lucas Steuter in the 800 (2:02.89). The Pius X girls added a second-place finish (66 points) behind a strong performance from Kate Campos, who won the 100 hurdles in :14.55 and the 300 hurdles in :44.66. She also finished second in the 100.

BASEBALL

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 5: Will Jesske went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, and also got the save on the mound for Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast. Jesske relieved Luke Blatchford, who pitched six innings and had six strikeouts.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Knights bounced back from a loss to Lincoln East on Wednesday to sweep the Thunderbolts on their home court. Ally Keitges swept No. 3 singles 8-0 and teamed up with Helen Jamison in No. 1 doubles to win 8-2. Jamison also won her singles match 8-1 over Jamie Tran in No. 4 singles.

