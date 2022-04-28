Prep glance: Fremont's 3,200-meter relay team blazes to boys state record

Fremont's 3,200-meter relay team blazed its way to a boys state record Thursday at the George Anderson track and field meet in Omaha.

The team of Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Braden Taylor finished in 7 minutes, 42.42 seconds to best the previous mark 7:44.13 set by Lincoln North Star in 2005.

The Tigers won the race by nearly 35 seconds over Creighton Prep.

Led by a hurdles sweep by Kate Campos, the Lincoln Pius X girls placed second to Fremont in the team race. Campos won the 100 hurdles in :14.59 and the 300 hurdles in :44.30.

Pius X junior Reece Grosserode won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 6 inches. Teammates JP Mattern (300 hurdles) and Thomas Greisen (800) added wins for the Thunderbolts.

BASEBALL

Don Kraft Tournament: Mason Gaines hit an inside-the-park homer to help No. 4 Lincoln East to a 4-1 win against Omaha Westside in the tournament's opening round. Gaines finished with three RBIs while Ryan Clementi earned a win on the mound and threw seven strikeouts.

Lincoln Northeast was outhit 10-3, falling 8-2 to No. 2 Millard South. Braden Cannon hit a grand slam while Brayden Smith hit a homer and Jake Dennis, Noah Findeis and Noah Nordstrom combined for eight strikeouts for Millard South.

Bellevue West Invitational: Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast scored 21 runs in two innings, 11 runs in the third and 10 runs in the fourth, to blow out Omaha Bryan 22-0 in the opening round. Keaton Peters had a game-high three runs and five RBIs and two triples, while Easton Debuse threw a no-hitter and recorded six strikeouts.

Lincoln North Star 12, Lincoln High 2: Lynden Bruegman and Cooper Wesslund each hit a double for the Gators. Caedyn Irland earned a win at the mound, allowing just two hits and throwing two strikeouts. Cameron Teinert recorded a team-high three runs and three stolen bases.

GIRL'S TENNIS

Grand Island Invitational: Lincoln East won with a team score of 24, while Lincoln Southeast came in second at 21. Lincoln Southwest finished third with 20. The Spartans finished first in No. 1 doubles, and second in Nos. 1 and 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Lincoln East's Gibsen Chapman and Kristina Le won against Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest and fell to Omaha Westside. Sophia Heinrich and Parker Brown went 5-0 in No. 2 doubles for Lincoln Southwest. For the Knights, Camilla Ibrahimova finished 5-0 in No. 1 singles and Corinne Barber went 5-0 at No. 2 singles.

