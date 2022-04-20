Prep glance: East's big inning preserves win over Southwest

A five-run sixth inning by No. 3 Lincoln East baseball team blew open Wednesday's game at Den Hartog Field against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest, leading to a 9-3 victory.

The Silver Hawks cut their deficit to one run in the fifth before the Spartans pulled away.

The Silver Hawks committed five errors, with all leading to runs. Cooper Erikson closed the game for East with a seven-out save, striking out four. Keegan Brink had a double and drove in two for the Spartans, while Jack Shaffer had two hits and two RBIs.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Tommie Stumpff scored with 40 seconds left before halftime with the winning goal for the Spartans. Admir Mujkic tapped in a rebound for the opening goal just a few minutes in for East before Joseph Patera equalized on a corner.

