Prep glance: Dumont pitches Millard West to Monarch Invitational title

Kael Dumont struck out eight in a complete-game gem in leading Class A No. 4 Millard West to a 4-0 baseball win against Lincoln Southeast in the championship game of the Monarch Invitational on Saturday in La Vista.

Dumont allowed only four hits and walked none for the Wildcats, who got a solo home run from Avery Moore.

David Swanson had two hits to lead the Knights, who knocked off No. 5 Omaha Westside and No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South earlier in the tournament.

Jase Woita continued his strong weekend, this time on the mound, in leading Lincoln Pius X to a 9-0 win against Gretna in the seventh-place game. Woita struck out eight and allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort.

Josh Moore and Emerson Dolph each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Woita hit three home runs in the tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Omaha North Invite: Lincoln High had nine different goal scorers as the Links scored 11 times in the first half to roll past host Omaha North 11-0 in the semifinals in Omaha. Alex Warrick and Ian Becerra-Scott led the Links with two goals each.