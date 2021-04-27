Prep glance: Bream's game-winning hit caps Waverly comeback against Thunderbolts

Jake Bream hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lift the Class B No. 9 Waverly baseball team to a 5-3 win against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Densmore Field.

The Vikings were down a run, and down to their final out, when Nolan Wiese drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3.

Bream then followed with a single on a 1-2 count, which plated two runs.

Colby Chapelle, Joe Heim and Emerson Dolph each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Carson Vachal pitched a complete game for Waverly, scattering seven hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

Conestoga Invitational: Adrianna Rodencal won three events to lead the Lincoln Lutheran girls to a third-place finish. Rodencal swept the hurdle events (15.23 seconds in the 100s and :48.13 in the 300s), and added a first-place finish in long jump (16 feet, 2 inches).

The Warriors also got wins from Kate Leimbach in the 200-meter dash (:27.44) and Abi Wohlgemuth in shot put (37-3½).

The Lincoln Lutheran boys, who finished fifth, were paced by Wyatt Marr. He won shot put with a throw of 47-3.