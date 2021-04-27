Prep glance: Bream's game-winning hit caps Waverly comeback against Thunderbolts

Jake Bream hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lift the Class B No. 9 Waverly baseball team to a 5-3 win against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Densmore Field.
The Vikings were down a run, and down to their final out, when Nolan Wiese drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3.
Bream then followed with a single on a 1-2 count, which plated two runs.
Colby Chapelle, Joe Heim and Emerson Dolph each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.
Carson Vachal pitched a complete game for Waverly, scattering seven hits.
TRACK AND FIELD
Conestoga Invitational: Adrianna Rodencal won three events to lead the Lincoln Lutheran girls to a third-place finish. Rodencal swept the hurdle events (15.23 seconds in the 100s and :48.13 in the 300s), and added a first-place finish in long jump (16 feet, 2 inches).
The Warriors also got wins from Kate Leimbach in the 200-meter dash (:27.44) and Abi Wohlgemuth in shot put (37-3½).
The Lincoln Lutheran boys, who finished fifth, were paced by Wyatt Marr. He won shot put with a throw of 47-3.
Pawnee City Invitational: Chandler Page and Michael Ault each finished in the top three in two events to lead the Parkview Christian boys to a fourth-place finish. Page was runner-up in the 400 in :53.57, and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 19-4. Ault finished third in both the 800 (2:14.89) and 1,600 (5:15.00).