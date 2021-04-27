 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Bream's game-winning hit caps Waverly comeback against Thunderbolts
Prep glance: Bream's game-winning hit caps Waverly comeback against Thunderbolts

  • Updated
Waverly vs. Lincoln Pius X, 4.27

Lincoln Pius X's Colby Chapelle (left) tags out Waverly baserunner Eli Russell attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning Tuesday at Densmore Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Jake Bream hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lift the Class B No. 9 Waverly baseball team to a 5-3 win against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Densmore Field.

The Vikings were down a run, and down to their final out, when Nolan Wiese drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3.

Bream then followed with a single on a 1-2 count, which plated two runs.

Colby Chapelle, Joe Heim and Emerson Dolph each had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Carson Vachal pitched a complete game for Waverly, scattering seven hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

Conestoga Invitational: Adrianna Rodencal won three events to lead the Lincoln Lutheran girls to a third-place finish. Rodencal swept the hurdle events (15.23 seconds in the 100s and :48.13 in the 300s), and added a first-place finish in long jump (16 feet, 2 inches).

The Warriors also got wins from Kate Leimbach in the 200-meter dash (:27.44) and Abi Wohlgemuth in shot put (37-3½).

The Lincoln Lutheran boys, who finished fifth, were paced by Wyatt Marr. He won shot put with a throw of 47-3.

Pawnee City Invitational: Chandler Page and Michael Ault each finished in the top three in two events to lead the Parkview Christian boys to a fourth-place finish. Page was runner-up in the 400 in :53.57, and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 19-4. Ault finished third in both the 800 (2:14.89) and 1,600 (5:15.00).

