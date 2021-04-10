Prep glance: Bohrer, Johnson lift Southwest over East to claim fifth at Frank Ryan Invite

Andrew Bohrer and Will Johnson each had two hits to help lead Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest to a 5-2 win against No. 4 Lincoln East in the fifth-place game of the Frank Ryan baseball invitational Saturday at Millard West High School in Omaha.

The Silver Hawks took advantage of some East miscues, including three runs on a fifth-inning wild pitch and error to give Southwest a 5-0 lead. The Spartans allowed only one earned run.

Ryan Semin, Eli Lockert and Dylan Cox combined to limit East to four hits.

Charlie Mosser and Noah Walters had RBIs for East.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1: Braden Lackey scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes left as the Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks stayed unbeaten. Eli Rhodes kicked off the scoring for Southwest with a penalty-kick goal in the first half. Kearney's Jackson Bokenkamp scored on a corner at the end of the first half.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ralston Invitational: Lincoln Christian took fourth place in Ralston in the 15-team field with 23 points. Molly Looper finished third at No. 2 singles and Alyssa Gove took fourth at No. 1 for the Crusaders. Looper defeated Elkhorn 8-2. Christian's Sasha Glenn and Jenna Wiltfong added a third-place finish at No. 1 doubles with an 8-1 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic. Omaha Duchesne won the event with 43 points.

