Lincoln Southeast's Corinne Barber breezed through the No. 1 singles bracket Friday at the Omaha Westside Invitational as the Knights won the team title in the 22-team field.

Barber captured her bracket behind a pair of 8-0 victories and proceeded to win 8-1 over Kearney's Emma Heacock in the semifinals. Barber added an 8-2 win over Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald in the championship.

Southeast finished with 82 points, 40 of them from Barber.

Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold added a third-place finish at No. 1 doubles for the Knights with an 8-4 victory over Fremont.

Lincoln East finished tied for third with 72 points, while Lincoln Southwest tied for sixth with 64.

Stella Stempson finished fourth at No. 1 singles for the Spartans.

TRACK

Millard South Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster blazed to a meet record in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 14.84 seconds. The previous mark was :14.90. Lincoln Southeast took the girls 1,600 relay behind the legs of Kacey Porter, Kiarra Fennell, Alexa Dueweling and Kaitly Fredenberg in 4:09.01. The Knight girs finished fourth with 66 points. The Lincoln North Star girls finished ninth with 43 points behind a 5-foot, 6-inch jump from Claire Hellbusch in the high jump. The Rockets finished 12th with 20 points.

Lincoln North Star finished ninth in the boys team race with 42 points. Connon Plahn finished second in both the 110 hurdles (:15.19) and 300 hurdles (:40.72) to lead the Navigators. Southeast finished 10th with 36, while Northeast rounded out the field with two.

BASEBALL

Lincoln East 7, Millard West 2: The Spartans offense started off fast with four runs in the first inning at the Millard West Invitational. Owen Laessig had two hits and two RBIs. Paul Shortridge was dominant on the mound, allowing one earned run and striking out seven in seven innings. Jeter Worthley added a triple for the Spartans.

Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln Southwest 3: The Silver Hawks pitching couldn't stop the Storm's offense, which scored at least one run in every inning at the Millard West Invitational. Cal Newell hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Silver Hawks. Carter Hermes added two hits and drove in a run. Eli Small and Trey Mandina each hit a home run for the Storm.