Mabast Alawdi scored two goals to lead the Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team to a 5-2 win against Lincoln Southeast in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament game Tuesday at Seacrest Field.

Dylan Beiermann, Lane Kruse and Erik Acton also scored for Southwest, which will take on Lincoln East in Wednesday's gold bracket championship. The Spartans defeated Columbus 2-0 on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6: Barrett Goff singled in the sixth inning to drive in the winning run for the Navigators to pull of the upset of the No. 5 Islanders. Braeden Sunken added three hits, including a double, for North Star.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Silver Hawks left little doubt, particularly in singles matches, which Southwest swept — all by 8-0 scores. Southwest singles winners included Natalie Thompson, Poppy Brown, Meenakshi Variyam, Rhea Poda, Faith Richter and Molly Fosler.

TRACK AND FIELD

Friend Invitational: The Parkview Christian boys finished second in the team standings behind big field performances. Viktor Kachalouski took the high jump at 6 feet and Maurice Reide won triple jump at 40-9.

Maria Pastrelo won the 200 (27.71 seconds), 400 (1:02.60) and the high jump (4-10) to lead the Patriot girls to a seventh-place finish. Pastrelo also finished second in the 100 with a :12.31.