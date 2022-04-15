 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: Spring sports update — including HAC baseball — plus new NSAA changes

Welcome to Episode 26 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The spring sports season continues to roll on and the Prep Extra crew has you covered. From chaos in Class A boys soccer to absolute madness in the HAC baseball tournament, there was plenty for hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom to recap after another wild week.

Luke and Geoff also took a deep dive into the newest changes coming to the high school sports scene after the NSAA's latest meeting including a new class for baseball and some instant replay coming to state basketball.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

