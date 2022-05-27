 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: Reacting to the spring season championships

Welcome to Episode 31 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The high school spring sports season has finally come to an end and the Prep Extra crew has all the instant reactions and recaps of the exciting spring season. From a Gretna double sweep in soccer to a historic state baseball championship, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom take you through the spring championships while putting the finishing touches on another high school sports season.

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

