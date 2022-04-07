 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Extra Podcast: Early spring sports thoughts; is 2023 the state's best football recruiting class ever?

Welcome to Episode 25 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

The Prep Extra crew is back to catch you up on all the spring sports action, previewing what's already happened and looking ahead, too.

In addition, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom take a quick detour to take a look at the loaded 2023 football recruiting class around the state and how it looks to be one of the best groups of prospects ever to come through Nebraska.

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

