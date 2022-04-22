 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
web only

Prep Extra Podcast: Coming down the stretch in spring sports, recruiting updates, coaching changes

Welcome to Episode 27 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Another crazy week of high school sports is in the books and the Prep Extra crew has you covered. Join hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom as they recap another week of soccer with only one week to go before districts.

The carousel of top teams continue in Class A baseball with some upsets and shifting between the top 10. Lastly, Luke and Geoff give a football recruiting update on the 2023 class, take a quick peek at the 2024 class and catch you up on some recent head coaching changes within the football and boys basketball scene.

Luke Mullin, 8.4

Luke Mullin
Geoff Exstrom

Geoff Exstrom

Make sure to follow @PrepExtra on Twitter as well as Geoff (@Ex_On_Sports) and Luke (@lmullin7).

Where to find the Prep Extra Podcast

Apple

Spotify 

Google 

