Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

A perfect game on the ball diamond leads this week's top performances.

Baseball

Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: Threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over GACC-WPB.

Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm: Went 5-for-5 with 8 RBIs and a grand slam in a win over Twin River.

Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East: 11 strikeouts and two hits allowed in six innings against Fremont.

Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Drove in six runs with three doubles in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Went 3-for-3 with a home run and 5 RBIs against Gretna.

Barrett Lodge, Lincoln Northeast: Recorded eight strikeouts and allowed didn't allow an earned run against Bellevue West.

Shea Wendt, Blair: Hit a pair of home runs with 3 RBIs against Norris.

AJ Lucas, Bellevue West: Threw a six-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts against Arlington.

Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice: Went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs against Crete.

Luke Broderick, Mount Michael: 13 strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed in a complete-game win over Omaha Gross.

Trenton Barry, Wahoo/BN/LL: Hit a pair of home runs and totaled 8 RBIs in back-to-back wins over Crete and Omaha Roncalli.

Dylan Driessen, Millard West: Struck out seven of nine batters he faced in a combined no-hitter against Papillion-La Vista South.

Boys soccer

Jhordy Solares, Kearney Catholic: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Aurora.

Thomas Dervin, Creighton Prep: Made 5 saves in Prep's 2-0 shutout win against Millard South.

Ben Schoenherr, Norfolk: Scored 2 goals and had 2 assists against Gretna.

Johnson Lu, Millard West: Had 3 goals and an assist against Omaha Northwest.

Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus: Had 3 goals and an assist against Columbus Lakeview.

Ty Orwig, The Platte: Made 14 saves in his team's shootout win against Ralston.

Girls soccer

Sami Murray, Blair: Scored 7 goals and added an assist against Plattsmouth.

Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Had 4 goals against Norfolk; 2 goals and 2 assists against Grand Island.

Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus: Had 3 goals and 4 assists against Columbus Lakeview.

Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast: Made 9 saves in a 2-0 win against Columbus.

Kennedy Sullivan, Norris: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Elkhorn.

Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe, Lincoln East: Combined for 1-0 shutout against Millard North.

Callie Kirchner, Millard West: Scored game-winning goal in overtime against Omaha Skutt.

Berniece Garcia, Lexington: Had 3 goals and an assist against Crete.

Linnea Larson, Bennington: Made 6 saves in her team's 1-0 win against Columbus.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0