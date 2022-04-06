 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

  • Updated
  • 0
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13

Norris' Kennedy Sullivan (right) eyes the ball as she's pursued by Waverly's Landyn Michel (25) during the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinals on April 13.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A perfect game on the ball diamond leads this week's top performances.

Baseball

Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: Threw a perfect game with 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over GACC-WPB.

Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm: Went 5-for-5 with 8 RBIs and a grand slam in a win over Twin River.

Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East: 11 strikeouts and two hits allowed in six innings against Fremont.

Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Drove in six runs with three doubles in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: Went 3-for-3 with a home run and 5 RBIs against Gretna.

Barrett Lodge, Lincoln Northeast: Recorded eight strikeouts and allowed didn't allow an earned run against Bellevue West.

Shea Wendt, Blair: Hit a pair of home runs with 3 RBIs against Norris.

People are also reading…

AJ Lucas, Bellevue West: Threw a six-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts against Arlington.

Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice: Went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs against Crete.

Luke Broderick, Mount Michael: 13 strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed in a complete-game win over Omaha Gross.

Trenton Barry, Wahoo/BN/LL: Hit a pair of home runs and totaled 8 RBIs in back-to-back wins over Crete and Omaha Roncalli.

Dylan Driessen, Millard West: Struck out seven of nine batters he faced in a combined no-hitter against Papillion-La Vista South.

Boys soccer

Jhordy Solares, Kearney Catholic: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Aurora.

Thomas Dervin, Creighton Prep: Made 5 saves in Prep's 2-0 shutout win against Millard South.

Ben Schoenherr, Norfolk: Scored 2 goals and had 2 assists against Gretna.

Johnson Lu, Millard West: Had 3 goals and an assist against Omaha Northwest.

Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus: Had 3 goals and an assist against Columbus Lakeview.

Ty Orwig, The Platte: Made 14 saves in his team's shootout win against Ralston.

Girls soccer

Sami Murray, Blair: Scored 7 goals and added an assist against Plattsmouth.

Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Had 4 goals against Norfolk; 2 goals and 2 assists against Grand Island.

Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus: Had 3 goals and 4 assists against Columbus Lakeview.

Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast: Made 9 saves in a 2-0 win against Columbus.

Kennedy Sullivan, Norris: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Elkhorn.

Susie Bovaird and Summer Wolfe, Lincoln East: Combined for 1-0 shutout against Millard North.

Callie Kirchner, Millard West: Scored game-winning goal in overtime against Omaha Skutt.

Berniece Garcia, Lexington: Had 3 goals and an assist against Crete.

Linnea Larson, Bennington: Made 6 saves in her team's 1-0 win against Columbus.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: What to expect from Saturday's spring game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News