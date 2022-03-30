Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Lincoln Journal Star
No-hitters and clean sheets. It must be Prep Extra Credit, spring sports edition. Here's a look at the best recent performances.
Baseball
Trevor Storer and Mason Gaines, Lincoln East: Combined for a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts against Lincoln High.
Connor Wilken, Lincoln Northeast: Nine strikeouts and one run allowed in a 7-2 win over Lincoln North Star.
Luke Broderick, Mount Michael: Seven home runs in first six games of the season.
Hayden Frank, Malcolm: 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs in a win over Fairbury.
Carter Noakes, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: 17 strikeouts and zero runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings pitched against GACC-SS-WPB.
Austin Burroughs, Beatrice: 3-for-4 with 7 RBIs and one home run in a 24-1 win over Fairbury.
Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: 14 strikeouts, one hit and zero runs allowed in a 6-4 win over DC West.
Cam Teinert, Lincoln North Star: 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs in an 11-1 win over Norfolk.
Sean Barth, Omaha Northwest: Four stolen bases in a 7-3 win over Fort Calhoun.
Tadan Bell, Columbus: 12 strikeouts in six innings pitched against Bellevue West.
Boys soccer
Emmett Anderson, Lincoln Southeast: 5 saves in a shutout win against Lincoln East.
Andres Moreno, Lincoln High: 5 saves in a shutout win against Lincoln North Star.
Kai Olbrich, Bennington: 3 goals against Omaha Roncalli.
Najib Ortiz, Northwest: 3 goals and 2 assists against Gering; 3 goals against Columbus Lakeview.
Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South: 4 goals against Gering.
Caden Ruff, Gretna: 3 goals and an assist against Bellevue West.
Girls soccer
Tatum Vaughan, Omaha Duchesne: 2 goals and 2 assists against Platteview.
Elizabeth Rosenthal, Omaha Skutt: 3 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Gross.
Emily Winkler, North Platte: 9 saves in a shutout win against Scottsbluff.
Taylor McFalls, Bennington: 7 goals against Omaha North.
Bella Washington, Omaha Marian: 8 saves in a shutout win against Lincoln Southwest.
Alyssa Fjelstad, Bellevue West: 3 goals and an assist against Omaha North.
Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: 3 goals and an assist against Plattsmouth.
Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast: 3 goals and an assist against Grand Island.
