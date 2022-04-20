Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

From six-hit games to chart-topping sprints, there were several peak showings from the past week.

Baseball

Cody Bruss, Lincoln Northeast: 11 strikeouts on the mound and 5 RBIs at the plate against Norfolk.

Cam Teinert, Lincoln North Star: Complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts in a win over Grand Island.

Brayden Sweet, Millard South: 4-for-4 with 4 stolen bases against Lincoln Southwest.

Brody Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest: 6-for-7 with 4 RBIs in a win over Omaha Benson.

Blake Starr, Fairbury: Complete-game shutout win with five strikeouts against Twin River.

Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East: 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs in a win over Nebraska City.

Tyrus Petsche, Lincoln Pius X: 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored against Grand Island.

Elliot Peterson, Creighton Prep: 5 RBIs and a home run in a win over Omaha South.

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli: 4-for-4 with 6 RBIs in a win over Ralston.

Tycen Nelson, Grand Island: Seven strikeouts and one run allowed in a complete-game win over Hastings.

Carter Cushing, Gretna: 5 RBIs and a home run against Bellevue East.

Mason Crumbliss, Crete: 5-for-5 with 6 RBIs against Seward.

Boys soccer

Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus: Had 5 goals and an assist against Madison.

Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest: Scored a goal and added 3 assists against Lincoln North Star.

Cesar Hernandez, Omaha Bryan: Scored a goal and added 3 assists against Omaha North.

Ian Morehead, Waverly: Made 5 saves in a 1-0 shutout win against Conestoga.

Drew Darnold, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored 3 goals against Bellevue West.

Zach McClanathan, Millard South: Scored 3 goals against Omaha Burke.

Ryland Garrett, Kearney: Scored 3 goals against Omaha Central.

Ernesto Vargas, Lexington: Had 2 goals and 4 assists against York.

Jamiil Buckner, Lincoln Southeast: Made 6 saves in a 1-0 win against Fremont.

Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City: Made 8 saves in a 2-0 win against Beatrice.

Kai Olbrich and Oliver Benson, Bennington: Combined for 4 goals and 4 assists against Elkhorn.

Girls soccer

Kierstynn Garner, Kearney: Scored 5 goals and added an assist against Grand Island.

Layla Vazquez, Bellevue East: Scored 3 goals against Omaha Benson.

Jenna Schultz, Papio South: Made 15 saves in a 1-0 overtime win against Omaha Westside.

Evie Keller, Northwest: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Columbus Lakeview.

Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: Had 4 goals and 1 assist against South Sioux City.

Morgan Wilkinson, Lincoln High: Had 3 goals against Omaha Bryan.

Morgan Byrd, Papillion-La Vista: Made 7 saves in a 1-0 win against Papio South.

Kayla Hassier, Lincoln Southwest: Had 3 goals against Lincoln North Star.

Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Had 3 goals against Schuyler.

Track and field

Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 800 (2:16.43) and the 3,200 (11:02.71) at the Pat Murphy Invitational.

Lilee Kaasch, Millard South: Won the long jump (18-3¾) and the triple jump (34-10¼) at the Pat Murphy Invitational.

Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: Won the 100 (:12.11) and 200 (:24.76) in state chart-topping times at the Titan Classic.

Connor Wells, St. Paul: Won the 400 (:50.03) and 800 (1:58.31) at the Central City Invitational.

Carson Lavaley, Wahoo: Won the discus (182-4) and shot put (48-7½) at the Wahoo Invitational.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0