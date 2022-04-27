Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

A combined perfect game, multiple-goal scorers and speedy finishes on the track highlight this Prep Extra Credit, which identifies some of the best performances from high school athletes this past week.

Baseball

Trevor Storer, Aidan Johnson, Kaiden Bradley and Joey Senstock, Lincoln East: Combined for a perfect game against Omaha Bryan.

Alex Gable, Lincoln High: Threw a no-hitter with 9 strikeouts in a win over Omaha Benson.

Cody Bruss, Lincoln Northeast: Hit for the cycle with a single, two doubles, a triple, home run and 4 RBIs against Columbus.

Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice: Allowed just one hit and recorded 13 strikeouts in a complete game 1-0 win over Bellevue West.

Cole Eaton, Elkhorn South: Went 4-for-4 with two home runs and 6 RBIs against Omaha Westside.

Tyrus Petsche, Lincoln Pius X: Went 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs against Waverly.

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: Struck out 18 batters in 7 1/3 innings of work against Nebraska City.

Bryce Woodard, Bellevue West: Made 10th consecutive relief pitching appearance without allowing an earned run.

Payton Engel, Waverly: Went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs in a win over Crete.

Korben Rich, Kearney: Hit two home runs and recorded 4 RBIs against Omaha South.

Brayden Chaney, Gretna: Allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters in a complete game win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Connor Capece, Omaha Gross: Hit a home run and recorded 5 RBIs in a win over Plattsmouth.

Boys soccer

Brayden McPhail and Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East: Combined for 7 goals and 5 assists against Fremont.

Gael Ibarra, Ralston: Had 4 goals against The Platte.

Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

Zeke Lucas and Fredy Vargas, Lexington: Each had 3 goals against Aurora.

Peyton Atwood, Northwest: Scored 4 goals against Hastings.

Kai Olbrich, Bennington: Had 4 goals and 1 assist against Blair.

Parker Spann, Elkhorn South: Made 7 saves in a 1-0 win against Millard North.

Girls soccer

Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Had 4 goals and an assist against Kearney.

Ella Konwinski, Millard West: Made 8 saves in a 1-0 win against Omaha Marian.

Emma and Libbie Brezenski, Columbus Scotus: Emma with 3 goals against Hastings; Libbie with 2 goals and 2 assists; Emma 3 goals and 3 assists vs. Schuyler.

Harley Straka, Kearney: Had 2 goals and 2 assists against Lincoln High.

Paige Salcedo, Millard North: Had 3 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Northwest.

Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: Scored 4 goals against South Sioux City.

Jena Schultz, Papillion-La Vista South: Made 10 saves in a 1-0 win against Papillion-La Vista.

Emma Middleton, Platteview: Had 2 goals and 4 assists against Plattsmouth.

Kailey Marshall, Elkhorn North: Had 3 goals and an assist against Omaha Gross.

Track and field

Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South: Won the boys 1,600 (4:13.17) and 3,200 (9:12.25) at the Harold Scott Invitational.

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: Won the boys shot put (62-8¾) and discus (163-5) at the Harold Scott Invitational.

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: Won the girls 100 hurdles (:15.13) and the 300 hurdles (:43.76) at the Harold Scott Invitational. Her time in the 300s is sixth on the all-time charts.

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central: Won the boys 100 (:10.80), long jump (23-5¾) and triple jump (46-11) at the Dennis Smith Invitational.

Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest: Won the girls 100 hurdles (:14.73) and 300 hurdles (:44.69) at the Dennis Smith Invitational.

Grant Schere, Waverly: Won the boys 100 (:10.83) and 200 (:22.16) at the Yowell Invitational.

Hogan Wingrove, Waverly: Won the boys 100 hurdles (:14.98), the 300 hurdles (:40.40) and triple jump (42-7) at the Yowell Invitational.

Kassidy Stuckey, York: Won the girls 1,600 (5:21.59) and the 3,200 (11:51.11) at the Yowell Invitational.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: Won the girls long jump (17-0½), 100 hurdles (:16.05) and 300 hurdles (:49.47) at the MUDECAS Invitational.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann: Won the girls high jump (5-0), triple jump (36-1½) and 300 hurdles (:46.35) at the North Bend Central Invitational.

