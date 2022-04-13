Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state

Baseball

J'shawn Unger, Blair: Hit 2 home runs with 5 RBIs in a win over Omaha Benson.

Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: Struck out 10 or more batters without allowing more than one hit for the third straight game.

Maccoy Holtam, Omaha Skutt: 4 RBIs with a home run and triple against Omaha Roncalli.

Reese Schlecht, GACC-SS-WPB: Recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings against St. Paul/Palmer.

Nick Conant, Adams Central: Went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs in a win over Auburn.

Andrew Johnson, Lincoln Christian: Struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run in a complete-game win over Falls City.

Bosten Caspersen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Went 3-for-3 with a home run and 6 RBIs against Crete.

Braden Cannon, Millard South: Hit a home run and had 4 RBIs in a win over Millard West.

Jonah Walker, Lincoln Pius X: Recorded 13 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against Lincoln Northeast.

Nick Venteicher, Millard West: 5 RBIs against Millard North.

Boys soccer

Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest: Had 4 goals against Lincoln Northeast.

Obed Benazo, Schuyler: Had 4 goals and 2 assists against Seward.

Morgan Armagost, Lincoln Pius X: Had 3 goals against Norfolk.

Josh Bixenmann, Columbus Scotus: Had 9 saves in a 1-0 win against Northwest.

Diego Martinez, Lexington: Had 3 goals against Gering.

Jude Wehrbein, The Platte: Had 3 goals against Holdrege.

Tristan Whitlock and Esteban Rios, Lincoln Northeast: Combined for 9 saves (7 by Whitlock) in 2-0 win against Lincoln Southeast.

Oliver Benson, Bennington: Scored 3 goals against North Platte.

Girls soccer

Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus: Had 5 goals and 1 assist against Kearney Catholic.

Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli: Had 4 goals and 1 assist against Omaha Northwest.

Kaitlyn Johnson, Blair: Had 6 saves in a 4-0 shutout win against Waverly.

Elise Secrest, Omaha Concordia: Had 3 goals against Omaha North.

Kennedy Sullivan, Norris: Scored 3 goals against Hastings.

Olivia Kohl, Platteview: Had 3 goals and 3 assists against Omaha Gross.

Addy Gleckler, Elkhorn South: Had 3 goals and 1 assist against Omaha Bryan.

Track and field

Ellie Dahl, Fremont: Won the 800 (2:20.89) and 1,600 (5:17.00) at the Millard South Invitational.

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: Won the boys shot put (58-7) and discus (177-8½) at the Kearney Invitational.

Grant Schere, Waverly: Won the boys 100 (:11.04) and 200 (:22.58) at the Waverly Invitational.

Taylor Bredthauer, Norris: Won the girls 100 (:12.12), 200 (:25.30) and long jump (17-6) at the Waverly Invitational.

Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest: Won the girls 400 (1:00.59), 800 (2:17.75) and 1,600 (5:14.26) at the Kearney Invitational.

Connor Plahn, Lincoln North Star: Won the 110 hurdles (:15.24) and 300 hurdles (:41.29) at the Millard South Invitational.

