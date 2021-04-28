Prep Extra Credit, 4/28: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Seven-RBI games and a walk-off grand slam lead a loaded week of performances in Nebraska.

Baseball

Adam DeBoer, Beatrice: Hit 3 home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with 9 RBIs against Nebraska City.

Nolan Wiese, Waverly: Went 4-for-4 with a homer, 2 triples and 4 RBIs against Crete.

Brady Brown, Blair: Hit a walk-off grand slam against Seward.

Austin Novotny, Fairbury: Went 5-for-5 with 4 doubles and 4 RBIs against Auburn.

Tadan Bell, Columbus: Struck out 14 and allowed 2 hits against Archbishop Bergan.

Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Hit a grand slam and drove in 5 runs against Lincoln Northeast.

Aaron Petty, Millard North: Pitched a complete-game 1-hitter, striking out 7 against Bellevue East.

Sam Gifford, Archbishop Bergan: Struck out 12 and walked none in a 5-inning no-hitter against Omaha Bryan.