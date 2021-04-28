Prep Extra Credit, 4/28: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Seven-RBI games and a walk-off grand slam lead a loaded week of performances in Nebraska.
Baseball
Adam DeBoer, Beatrice: Hit 3 home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with 9 RBIs against Nebraska City.
Nolan Wiese, Waverly: Went 4-for-4 with a homer, 2 triples and 4 RBIs against Crete.
Brady Brown, Blair: Hit a walk-off grand slam against Seward.
Austin Novotny, Fairbury: Went 5-for-5 with 4 doubles and 4 RBIs against Auburn.
Tadan Bell, Columbus: Struck out 14 and allowed 2 hits against Archbishop Bergan.
Brayan Van Meter, Lincoln East: Hit a grand slam and drove in 5 runs against Lincoln Northeast.
Aaron Petty, Millard North: Pitched a complete-game 1-hitter, striking out 7 against Bellevue East.
Sam Gifford, Archbishop Bergan: Struck out 12 and walked none in a 5-inning no-hitter against Omaha Bryan.
Carson Wright, Bellevue West: Went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored against Omaha Gross.
Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X: Struck out 8 in a 3-hit complete game against Gretna.
Kael Dumont, Millard West: Struck out 8 and allowed 4 hits in a complete-game win against Lincoln Southeast.
Josh Kilzer, Ralston: Struck out 9 in a 5-inning no-hitter against Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran.
Nick Carroll, Platte Valley: Went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs against Central City/Fullerton/Centura.
Ryan Malone, Bennington: Went 3-for-4 with 2 homers, a double and 7 RBIs against Wahoo/BN/LL.
Boys soccer
Carson Brentlinger, Waverly: 3 goals against Plattsmouth.
Andrew Streeter, Papillion-La Vista South: 20 saves in a 4-0 shutout win against Papillion-La Vista.
Ian Becerra-Scott, Lincoln High: 2 goals and 2 assists against Omaha North.
Charley Gomez Lara, Scottsbluff: 2 goals and 4 assists against Holdrege.
Yoskar Galvan, Lexington: 3 goals and an assist against Aurora.
Nolan Fennessy, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic: 13 saves in 1-0 win against Omaha Concordia.
Nolan Fuelberth, Lincoln Southwest: 6 saves in a 2-0 win against Lincoln Southeast.
Javier Baide, Grand Island: Four goals against Lincoln Northeast.
Girls soccer
Haley Peterson and Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East: Each with 3 goals against Fremont.
Briley Hill, Lincoln East: 2 goals and 3 assists against Kearney.
Carmen Dudley, Ralston: 5 goals and an assist against Plattsmouth.
Madelyn White, Gretna: 2 goals and 2 assists against Elkhorn South.
Sarah Weber, Gretna: 2 goals and 3 assists against Omaha Burke; 3 goals and 2 assists against Millard West.
Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: 3 goals and 2 assists against Aurora.
Sidney Anderson, Millard North: 10 saves in a 3-0 win against Millard West.
Makenna Miller, Elkhorn South: 9 saves in a 2-0 win against Millard North.
Natalie Crouse, Lincoln Pius X: 4 saves in a 3-0 win against Class A No. 10 Omaha Westside.
Emerson Waldow, Norfolk:9 saves in a 1-0 win against Fremont.
Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.