Prep Extra Credit, 4/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

From hat tricks to no-hitters in conference tournament games, here's a look at some peak performances.
Baseball
Jaxon Jelkin, Bellevue West: Threw a no-hitter against Papillion-La Vista in the Metro Tournament semifinals, striking out 14.
Jack Bland, Bellevue West: Carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Millard West in the Metro final; allowed three hits in complete-game win.
Garrett Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South: Went 4-for-4 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs against Bellevue East.
Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Struck out 13 and allowed only two hits in six innings against Columbus.
Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X: Hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning against Grand Island.
Hayden Lewis, Platte Valley: Went 3-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored against Wahoo/BN/LL.
Josh Kilzer, Ralston: Two doubles, a triple and four RBIs against Plattsmouth.
Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Three hits, including two homers, against St. Paul.
Coby Hatcher, Creighton Prep: Went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs against Omaha Northwest.
Sam Wiese, Omaha Roncalli: Homered, tripled, doubled, scored four runs and drove in three runs against Lincoln Christian.
Jaelyn Welch, Lincoln East: Went 4-for-4 with two runs scored against Lincoln North Star.
Matthew Kienzler, Branched Oak: Went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored against Fort Calhoun.
Braden Sweet, Millard South: Went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs against Omaha North.
Caleb Herrell, Waverly: Two hits and five RBIs against Blair.
Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Pitched a complete game against Beatrice, allowing only one hit and striking out 10.
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs against Twin River.
Zane Schawang, Waverly: Went 4-for-4 with four runs scored against Blair.
Boys soccer
Yoskar Galvan, Lexington: Two goals and three assists against York.
David Ramirez, Omaha Bryan: Three goals against Omaha North.
Zach McClanathan, Millard South: Three goals and an assist against Columbus Scotus.
Andrew McNamara, Omaha Gross: Three goals against Omaha Concordia.
Cedar Moyer, Gretna: Two goals and an assist against Creighton Prep.
Jaden Dike, North Platte: 15 saves against Columbus.
Fischer Andersen, Bennington: 11 saves against Waverly.
Jackson Mann, Papillion-La Vista: Three goals and an assist against Bellevue East.
Javier Baide, Grand Island: Four goals and an assist against Lincoln Pius X.
Alex Ortiz, Columbus: Three goals against Hastings.
Conner Hibberd, Kearney: 13 saves in a 2-1 win against Grand Island.
Girls soccer
Tenley Heimes and Grace Diederich, Lincoln Pius X: Each scored three goals against Grand Island.
Savannah DeFini, Gretna: Eight goals and an assist against Omaha Northwest.
Sarah Weber, Gretna: Two goals and an assist vs. Bellevue West; five goals and six assists against Omaha Northwest.
Ali Becker, Omaha Skutt: Eight saves in a 1-0 shutout win against Millard North.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Six goals against Gering.
Jamison Wahl, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Three goals against Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
Abbey Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli: Four goals and an assist against Conestoga.
Ellie Hutsel, Aurora: Three goals and two assists against Seward.
Carmen Dudley, Ralston: Three goals and an assist against South Sioux City.
