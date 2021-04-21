 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 4/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state
Archbishop Bergan vs. Lincoln East, 4.16

Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch reaches third base in the third inning during the HAC Tournament championship game Friday at Den Hartog Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

From hat tricks to no-hitters in conference tournament games, here's a look at some peak performances.

Baseball

Jaxon Jelkin, Bellevue West: Threw a no-hitter against Papillion-La Vista in the Metro Tournament semifinals, striking out 14.

Jack Bland, Bellevue West: Carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning against Millard West in the Metro final; allowed three hits in complete-game win.

Garrett Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South: Went 4-for-4 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs against Bellevue East.

Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Struck out 13 and allowed only two hits in six innings against Columbus.

Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X: Hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning against Grand Island.

Hayden Lewis, Platte Valley: Went 3-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored against Wahoo/BN/LL.

Josh Kilzer, Ralston: Two doubles, a triple and four RBIs against Plattsmouth.

Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Three hits, including two homers, against St. Paul.

Coby Hatcher, Creighton Prep: Went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs against Omaha Northwest.

Sam Wiese, Omaha Roncalli: Homered, tripled, doubled, scored four runs and drove in three runs against Lincoln Christian.

Jaelyn Welch, Lincoln East: Went 4-for-4 with two runs scored against Lincoln North Star.

Matthew Kienzler, Branched Oak: Went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored against Fort Calhoun.

Braden Sweet, Millard South: Went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs against Omaha North.

Caleb Herrell, Waverly: Two hits and five RBIs against Blair.

Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Pitched a complete game against Beatrice, allowing only one hit and striking out 10.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs against Twin River.

Zane Schawang, Waverly: Went 4-for-4 with four runs scored against Blair.

Boys soccer

Yoskar Galvan, Lexington: Two goals and three assists against York.

David Ramirez, Omaha Bryan: Three goals against Omaha North.

Zach McClanathan, Millard South: Three goals and an assist against Columbus Scotus.

Andrew McNamara, Omaha Gross: Three goals against Omaha Concordia.

Cedar Moyer, Gretna: Two goals and an assist against Creighton Prep.

Jaden Dike, North Platte: 15 saves against Columbus.

Fischer Andersen, Bennington: 11 saves against Waverly.

Jackson Mann, Papillion-La Vista: Three goals and an assist against Bellevue East.

Javier Baide, Grand Island: Four goals and an assist against Lincoln Pius X.

Alex Ortiz, Columbus: Three goals against Hastings.

Conner Hibberd, Kearney: 13 saves in a 2-1 win against Grand Island.

Girls soccer

Tenley Heimes and Grace Diederich, Lincoln Pius X: Each scored three goals against Grand Island.

Savannah DeFini, Gretna: Eight goals and an assist against Omaha Northwest.

Sarah Weber, Gretna: Two goals and an assist vs. Bellevue West; five goals and six assists against Omaha Northwest.

Ali Becker, Omaha Skutt: Eight saves in a 1-0 shutout win against Millard North.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Six goals against Gering.

Jamison Wahl, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Three goals against Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

Abbey Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli: Four goals and an assist against Conestoga.

Ellie Hutsel, Aurora: Three goals and two assists against Seward.

Carmen Dudley, Ralston: Three goals and an assist against South Sioux City.

Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

 

