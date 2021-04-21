Prep Extra Credit, 4/21: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

Coby Hatcher, Creighton Prep: Went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs against Omaha Northwest.

Sam Wiese, Omaha Roncalli: Homered, tripled, doubled, scored four runs and drove in three runs against Lincoln Christian.

Jaelyn Welch, Lincoln East: Went 4-for-4 with two runs scored against Lincoln North Star.

Matthew Kienzler, Branched Oak: Went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored against Fort Calhoun.

Braden Sweet, Millard South: Went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs against Omaha North.

Caleb Herrell, Waverly: Two hits and five RBIs against Blair.

Adam Eggert, Plattsmouth: Pitched a complete game against Beatrice, allowing only one hit and striking out 10.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs against Twin River.

Zane Schawang, Waverly: Went 4-for-4 with four runs scored against Blair.

Boys soccer