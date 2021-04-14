 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 4/14: A look at some of the top performances from around the state
Lincoln Northeast vs. Waverly, 3.18

Lincoln Northeast batter Dakota Thomas (right) stands at second base after hitting a ground-rule double in the sixth inning against shortstop Riley Marsh and Waverly on Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

From 16 strikeouts in one game to 11 saves in net, a look at the best of the best.

Baseball

Cal Higgins, Kearney: Struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in a complete game against Grand Island.

Will Reimer, Beatrice: Struck out 13 against Falls City; also had two hits and two RBIs.

Dakota Thomas, Lincoln Northeast: Went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs against Papillion-La Vista South.

Jaelyn Worthley, Lincoln East: Struck out eight in five hitless innings against Millard West.

Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West: Struck out 11 in a one-hit complete game against Millard South.

Garret White, Ralston: Struck out 10 against Waverly.

Finn Hochstein, Seward: Went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

RJ Gunderson, Omaha Westside: Went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored against Bellevue West.

Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double against Blair.

Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Mitchell Andersen, AJ Parrish and Owen Douglas, Bennington: Combined for 16 strikeouts against Crete.

Boys soccer

Yoskar Galvan, Lexington: Three goals and two assists against Gering.

Ian Becerra-Scott: Four goals and an assist against Norfolk.

Logan Hanigan, Elkhorn North: Three goals and an assist against Hastings.

Oliver Benson, Bennington: Three goals and an assist against Gering.

Jackson Mann, Papillion-La Vista: Four assists and one goal against Omaha North.

Brian Molina, Hastings: Eight saves in 1-0 win against North Platte.

Girls soccer

Sydney Anderson, Millard North: Made 11 saves in 1-0 win against Papillion-La Vista South; 16 saves against Elkhorn South.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Three goals and two assists against Hastings.

Sydney Herren, Omaha Gross: Four goals against Beatrice; two goals and two assists against Conestoga.

Reese Borer, Norris: Three goals against Waverly; two goals and an assist against Hastings.

Laina Souerdyke, Papillion-La Vista South: Five goals against Omaha Bryan.

Averi Baas, Bennington: Five goals against Ralston.

Abby Orr, North Platte: Made 14 saves in a 1-0 win against Omaha Skutt.

Abby Ware, Beatrice: Three goals and two assists against Plattsmouth.

Alyssa Fjelstad, Bellevue West: Three goals and three assists against Omaha North.

