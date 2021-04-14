Prep Extra Credit, 4/14: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

From 16 strikeouts in one game to 11 saves in net, a look at the best of the best.
Baseball
Cal Higgins, Kearney: Struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in a complete game against Grand Island.
Will Reimer, Beatrice: Struck out 13 against Falls City; also had two hits and two RBIs.
Dakota Thomas, Lincoln Northeast: Went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs against Papillion-La Vista South.
Jaelyn Worthley, Lincoln East: Struck out eight in five hitless innings against Millard West.
Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West: Struck out 11 in a one-hit complete game against Millard South.
Garret White, Ralston: Struck out 10 against Waverly.
Finn Hochstein, Seward: Went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
RJ Gunderson, Omaha Westside: Went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored against Bellevue West.
Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double against Blair.
Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East: Went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Mitchell Andersen, AJ Parrish and Owen Douglas, Bennington: Combined for 16 strikeouts against Crete.
Boys soccer
Yoskar Galvan, Lexington: Three goals and two assists against Gering.
Ian Becerra-Scott: Four goals and an assist against Norfolk.
Logan Hanigan, Elkhorn North: Three goals and an assist against Hastings.
Oliver Benson, Bennington: Three goals and an assist against Gering.
Jackson Mann, Papillion-La Vista: Four assists and one goal against Omaha North.
Brian Molina, Hastings: Eight saves in 1-0 win against North Platte.
Girls soccer
Sydney Anderson, Millard North: Made 11 saves in 1-0 win against Papillion-La Vista South; 16 saves against Elkhorn South.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Three goals and two assists against Hastings.
Sydney Herren, Omaha Gross: Four goals against Beatrice; two goals and two assists against Conestoga.
Reese Borer, Norris: Three goals against Waverly; two goals and an assist against Hastings.
Laina Souerdyke, Papillion-La Vista South: Five goals against Omaha Bryan.
Averi Baas, Bennington: Five goals against Ralston.
Abby Orr, North Platte: Made 14 saves in a 1-0 win against Omaha Skutt.
Abby Ware, Beatrice: Three goals and two assists against Plattsmouth.
Alyssa Fjelstad, Bellevue West: Three goals and three assists against Omaha North.