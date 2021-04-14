Prep Extra Credit, 4/14: A look at some of the top performances from around the state

From 16 strikeouts in one game to 11 saves in net, a look at the best of the best.

Baseball

Cal Higgins, Kearney: Struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in a complete game against Grand Island.

Will Reimer, Beatrice: Struck out 13 against Falls City; also had two hits and two RBIs.

Dakota Thomas, Lincoln Northeast: Went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs against Papillion-La Vista South.

Jaelyn Worthley, Lincoln East: Struck out eight in five hitless innings against Millard West.

Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West: Struck out 11 in a one-hit complete game against Millard South.

Garret White, Ralston: Struck out 10 against Waverly.

Finn Hochstein, Seward: Went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

RJ Gunderson, Omaha Westside: Went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored against Bellevue West.