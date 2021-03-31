Prep Extra Credit, 3:31: A look at some of the top high school performances from around the state

Spring sports are in full bloom. Let's take a look at some notable performances from the past week.
Girls soccer
Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Five goals against Seward.
Ella Wilson, Conestoga: Five goals and three assists against Crete.
Sami Reding, Bellevue East: Four goals an assist against Omaha Northwest.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Three goals and an assist against Scottsbluff.
Mackenzie Smith, Lincoln High: Five saves in shutout win against Lincoln Northeast.
Lauren Schmidt and Lolo Anglim, Papillion-La Vista: Combined for 6 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Benson.
Campbell Zimmers, Millard North: 4 goals against Omaha South.
Taya Baker, Omaha Burke: Eight saves in a shutout win against Elkhorn South.
Sarah Weber, Gretna: 5 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Bryan.
Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South: 4 goals and an assist against Bellevue East.
Elissa Sagehorn, Seward: 3 goals and an assist against Auburn.
Reese Borer, Norris: 3 goals against Bennington.
Boys soccer
Frank Fehringer, Columbus Scotus: 4 goals and an assist against Omaha Concordia.
Ian Morehead, Waverly: 5 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Beatrice.
Francisco Rodriguez, Nebraska City: 4 goals against Plattsmouth.
Oliver Benson, Bennington: 3 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Concordia.
Merrick Sapone, Elkhorn South: 5 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Papillion-La Vista.
Kyle Pelan, Mount Michael: 7 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Schuyler.
Andrew Cudmore, Norfolk: 6 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Columbus.
Baseball
Bryson Schultz, Norris: Threw a 5-inning perfect game, striking out all 15 batters he faced against Adams Central.
Mick Huber, Gretna: Fell a single short of hitting for cycle against Bellevue East (4-for-4 with 2 triples, a homer, a double and 6 RBIs).
Cade Barton, Omaha Skutt: Threw a no-hitter against Hastings, striking out 7 and walking just 1.
Cade Perry, Elkhorn South: Grand slam and 7 RBIs against Waverly.
Thomas Leiden, Max Sanders and Michael Meckna, Creighton Prep: Combined for 11 strikeouts and 1 hit allowed against Omaha Westside.
Max Petersen, Lincoln Southwest: 4-for-5 with 2 homers, a double and 4 RBIs against Archbishop Bergan.
Keegan Brink, Lincoln East: 2 homers and 4 RBIs against Columbus.
Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Hit a grand slam and pitched 5 1-hit innings against Lincoln Northeast.
Colton Meyer, Seward: Went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles against Platte Valley.
Payton Engel, Waverly: 5 RBIs against Branched Oak.
Corbin Hawkins, Millard West: 2 homers, 5 RBIs and 3 runs scored against Lee's Summit West (Mo.).
Colton Reed, Lincoln North Star: Went 3-for-6 with 5 runs scored and 2 RBIs against Lincoln Northeast.
