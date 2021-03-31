Prep Extra Credit, 3:31: A look at some of the top high school performances from around the state

Spring sports are in full bloom. Let's take a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Girls soccer

Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Five goals against Seward.

Ella Wilson, Conestoga: Five goals and three assists against Crete.

Sami Reding, Bellevue East: Four goals an assist against Omaha Northwest.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Three goals and an assist against Scottsbluff.

Mackenzie Smith, Lincoln High: Five saves in shutout win against Lincoln Northeast.

Lauren Schmidt and Lolo Anglim, Papillion-La Vista: Combined for 6 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Benson.

Campbell Zimmers, Millard North: 4 goals against Omaha South.

Taya Baker, Omaha Burke: Eight saves in a shutout win against Elkhorn South.

Sarah Weber, Gretna: 5 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Bryan.