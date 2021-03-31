 Skip to main content
Prep Extra Credit, 3:31: A look at some of the top high school performances from around the state
  Updated
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 4.1

Norris pitcher Bryson Schultz throws in the first inning against Elkhorn at Hickman City Park on April 1, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Spring sports are in full bloom. Let's take a look at some notable performances from the past week.

Girls soccer

Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC: Five goals against Seward.

Ella Wilson, Conestoga: Five goals and three assists against Crete.

Sami Reding, Bellevue East: Four goals an assist against Omaha Northwest.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: Three goals and an assist against Scottsbluff.

Mackenzie Smith, Lincoln High: Five saves in shutout win against Lincoln Northeast.

Lauren Schmidt and Lolo Anglim, Papillion-La Vista: Combined for 6 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Benson.

Campbell Zimmers, Millard North: 4 goals against Omaha South.

Taya Baker, Omaha Burke: Eight saves in a shutout win against Elkhorn South.

Sarah Weber, Gretna: 5 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Bryan.

Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South: 4 goals and an assist against Bellevue East.

Elissa Sagehorn, Seward: 3 goals and an assist against Auburn.

Reese Borer, Norris: 3 goals against Bennington.

Boys soccer

Frank Fehringer, Columbus Scotus: 4 goals and an assist against Omaha Concordia.

Ian Morehead, Waverly: 5 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Beatrice.

Francisco Rodriguez, Nebraska City: 4 goals against Plattsmouth.

Oliver Benson, Bennington: 3 goals and 2 assists against Omaha Concordia.

Merrick Sapone, Elkhorn South: 5 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Papillion-La Vista.

Kyle Pelan, Mount Michael: 7 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Schuyler.

Andrew Cudmore, Norfolk: 6 saves in a 1-0 shutout against Columbus.

Baseball

Bryson Schultz, Norris: Threw a 5-inning perfect game, striking out all 15 batters he faced against Adams Central.

Mick Huber, Gretna: Fell a single short of hitting for cycle against Bellevue East (4-for-4 with 2 triples, a homer, a double and 6 RBIs).

Cade Barton, Omaha Skutt: Threw a no-hitter against Hastings, striking out 7 and walking just 1.

Cade Perry, Elkhorn South: Grand slam and 7 RBIs against Waverly.

Thomas Leiden, Max Sanders and Michael Meckna, Creighton Prep: Combined for 11 strikeouts and 1 hit allowed against Omaha Westside.

Max Petersen, Lincoln Southwest: 4-for-5 with 2 homers, a double and 4 RBIs against Archbishop Bergan.

Keegan Brink, Lincoln East: 2 homers and 4 RBIs against Columbus.

Drew Christo, Elkhorn: Hit a grand slam and pitched 5 1-hit innings against Lincoln Northeast.

Colton Meyer, Seward: Went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles against Platte Valley.

Payton Engel, Waverly: 5 RBIs against Branched Oak.

Corbin Hawkins, Millard West: 2 homers, 5 RBIs and 3 runs scored against Lee's Summit West (Mo.).

Colton Reed, Lincoln North Star: Went 3-for-6 with 5 runs scored and 2 RBIs against Lincoln Northeast.

Coaches: Send any Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

