Prep baseball scores and postponements, 4/8
agate

Prep baseball scores and postponements, 4/8

  • Updated
Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southeast, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast at Seward, ppd.

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, ppd.

Maxwell St. Pat's at Lincoln Christian (DH), ppd. to Fri.

Wahoo/BN/LL at Omaha Skutt, ppd. to Sat.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Fort Calhoun at Central City/Fullerton/Centura

Kearney at Grand Island

Norfolk at Grand Island

Norfolk vs. Kearney

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest

Omaha North at Omaha South

Omaha Northwest at Omaha South

South Sioux City at Twin River

FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

At Millard North

Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, 10 a.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln East, 1 p.m.

Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn loser vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista loser 4 p.m.

Millard North vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

At Millard West

Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 10 a.m. 

Millard West vs. Millard North, 1 p.m. 

Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn winner vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista winner, 4 p.m. 

Millard West vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 1 p.m.

Third place*, 4 p.m.

First place, 7 p.m.

* Millard West will play at 4 p.m. Saturday

High school baseball logo 2014

 

