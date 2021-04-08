Prep baseball scores and postponements, 4/8

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southeast, ppd.
Lincoln Northeast at Seward, ppd.
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, ppd.
Maxwell St. Pat's at Lincoln Christian (DH), ppd. to Fri.
Wahoo/BN/LL at Omaha Skutt, ppd. to Sat.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Fort Calhoun at Central City/Fullerton/Centura
Kearney at Grand Island
Norfolk at Grand Island
Norfolk vs. Kearney
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Omaha North at Omaha South
Omaha Northwest at Omaha South
South Sioux City at Twin River
FRANK RYAN INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
At Millard North
Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, 10 a.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln East, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn loser vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista loser 4 p.m.
Millard North vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
At Millard West
Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 10 a.m.
Millard West vs. Millard North, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Southwest/Elkhorn winner vs. Millard South/Papillion-La Vista winner, 4 p.m.
Millard West vs. Lincoln East/Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 1 p.m.
Third place*, 4 p.m.
First place, 7 p.m.
* Millard West will play at 4 p.m. Saturday