Prep baseball scores and HAC Tournament schedule, 4/11

Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 10, Falls City 2
Lincoln Pius X 19, Seward 1
Lincoln Southeast 12-, Norfolk 8-
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 11, Fairbury 1
Bellevue West 3, Omaha Skutt 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Maxwell-St. Pat's 1
Concordia/BT/OC 2, Omaha Gross 1
Crete at Auburn
Elkhorn South 16, Omaha Central 2
Gretna 4, Mount Michael 0
Kearney 14, Hastings 9
Millard North 2, Papillion-La Vista 1
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Omaha South 5, Bellevue East 2
Papillion-La Vista South 23, Omaha Bryan 4
Raymond Central 4, Arlington 1
St. Paul/Palmer 6, Thurston-Cuming County 2
West Point/GACC 15, Fort Calhoun 13
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn 7, Waverly 3
Elkhorn North 10, Blair 0
Tuesday's games
Elkhorn at Norris, 5 p.m.
Elkhorn North at Bennington, 5 p.m.
TRAILBLAZER TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City 6, Platteview 0
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Plattsmouth 1
Tuesday's games
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston
HAC TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Columbus vs. Grand Island, noon
Lincoln East vs. Columbus/Grand Island winner, 3 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, noon
Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln High winner, 3 p.m.
At Densmore
Lincoln North Star vs. Norfolk, noon
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, noon
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star/Norfolk winner, 3 p.m.
Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln Pius X, 3 p.m.
Consolation games
6 p.m., Sherman and Den Hartog
Wednesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m.
Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 19, Seward 1: Jake Bugbee homered and drove in four RBIs as the Thunderbolts pounded out 21 hits. Pius X added seven doubles, along with a triple from Sam Ojeda.
Lincoln Christian 10, Falls City 2: Andrew Johnson struck out 11 in all seven innings for the Class B No. 10 Crusaders. Johnson added a double and two RBIs.
Elkhorn 7, Waverly 3: Blake Knott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while starting pitcher Chase Smith pitched a complete game, surrendering three runs with seven strikeouts.
Raymond Central 4, Arlington 1: Josh Masek was dominant on the mound with eight strikeouts, and Colby Den Hartog drove in two runs and a double to lead the Mustangs. Masek also had two RBIs for Raymond Central.
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Plattsmouth 1: Five different players drove in two runs, including Carson Oerman and Kael Eddie who each had a double as well. Storm Portsche pitched all six innings for the Warriors allowing only one run while scattering four hits with five strikeouts.