Prep baseball scores and HAC Tournament schedule, 4/11

Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 10, Falls City 2

Lincoln Pius X 19, Seward 1

Lincoln Southeast 12-, Norfolk 8-

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 11, Fairbury 1

Bellevue West 3, Omaha Skutt 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Maxwell-St. Pat's 1

Concordia/BT/OC 2, Omaha Gross 1

Crete at Auburn

Elkhorn South 16, Omaha Central 2

Gretna 4, Mount Michael 0

Kearney 14, Hastings 9

Millard North 2, Papillion-La Vista 1

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha South 5, Bellevue East 2

Papillion-La Vista South 23, Omaha Bryan 4

Raymond Central 4, Arlington 1

St. Paul/Palmer 6, Thurston-Cuming County 2

West Point/GACC 15, Fort Calhoun 13

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn 7, Waverly 3

Elkhorn North 10, Blair 0

Tuesday's games

Elkhorn at Norris, 5 p.m.

Elkhorn North at Bennington, 5 p.m.

TRAILBLAZER TOURNAMENT

Nebraska City 6, Platteview 0

Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Plattsmouth 1

Tuesday's games

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Wahoo/BN/LL at Ralston

HAC TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Columbus vs. Grand Island, noon

Lincoln East vs. Columbus/Grand Island winner, 3 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, noon

Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln High winner, 3 p.m.

At Densmore

Lincoln North Star vs. Norfolk, noon

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, noon

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star/Norfolk winner, 3 p.m.

Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln Pius X, 3 p.m.

Consolation games

6 p.m., Sherman and Den Hartog

Wednesday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m.

Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 19, Seward 1: Jake Bugbee homered and drove in four RBIs as the Thunderbolts pounded out 21 hits. Pius X added seven doubles, along with a triple from Sam Ojeda.

Lincoln Christian 10, Falls City 2: Andrew Johnson struck out 11 in all seven innings for the Class B No. 10 Crusaders. Johnson added a double and two RBIs.

Elkhorn 7, Waverly 3: Blake Knott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while starting pitcher Chase Smith pitched a complete game, surrendering three runs with seven strikeouts.

Raymond Central 4, Arlington 1: Josh Masek was dominant on the mound with eight strikeouts, and Colby Den Hartog drove in two runs and a double to lead the Mustangs. Masek also had two RBIs for Raymond Central.

Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Plattsmouth 1: Five different players drove in two runs, including Carson Oerman and Kael Eddie who each had a double as well. Storm Portsche pitched all six innings for the Warriors allowing only one run while scattering four hits with five strikeouts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0